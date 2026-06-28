FIFA World Cup 2026: Why fans may never get another Messi vs Ronaldo match

Football fans came to the 2026 FIFA World Cup hoping for one final chapter in the sport's greatest modern rivalry. Instead, Portugal's goalless draw with Colombia may have denied them the chance to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face each other one last time on football's biggest stage.

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Had Portugal topped Group K, they were on course to meet Argentina in the quarter-finals, setting up what could have been the 37th meeting between the two icons. But the draw meant Portugal finished second in the group, sending Cristiano Ronaldo's side to the opposite half of the knockout bracket.

Argentina, who topped Group J after a 3-1 win over Jordan, will now face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, while Portugal take on Croatia. The two teams can now meet only if both reach the World Cup final.

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Messi and Ronaldo have faced each other 36 times in competitive football. Messi has won 16 of those meetings and scored 22 goals, while Ronaldo has won 11 and scored 21. Their last meeting came in an exhibition match in January 2023 between Paris Saint-Germain and a Saudi Pro League All-Star team, according to report by ESPN.

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The final day of the group stage also saw both stars add to their World Cup legacies. Messi became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score in seven consecutive appearances, while Ronaldo made his 25th World Cup appearance, equalling Germany great Lothar Matthäus for the second-most appearances in tournament history.

About FIFA:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the biggest in the tournament's history.

For the first time, 48 teams are competing, up from 32 in previous editions. The teams are divided into 12 groups of four, with each nation playing three group-stage matches.

The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, qualify for the Round of 32, a new knockout stage introduced as part of the expanded format. From there, the tournament follows a straight knockout system — Round of 32, Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final. The expanded format has increased the number of matches from 64 to 104, making it the largest World Cup ever staged.