FIFA World Cup 2026: Miguel Almiron gets red card. Why it is a historic moment

Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron has entered FIFA World Cup history for an unusual reason. The former Newcastle United star became the first player ever to receive a red card for covering his mouth while speaking to an opponent during a match, following the enforcement of a new FIFA rule introduced ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

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The incident occurred during Paraguay's Group D clash against Turkey on June 20. In first-half stoppage time, Almiron was involved in a heated exchange with Turkish defender Mert Müldür. Television replays showed the Paraguayan covering his mouth with his hand while speaking during the confrontation. Following a VAR review, referee Ivan Barton issued a straight red card.

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The dismissal came under a recently approved FIFA regulation that allows referees to send off players who cover their mouths during confrontational situations with opponents. The rule was introduced after concerns that players could conceal discriminatory, racist or abusive remarks by preventing lip-reading and video analysis.

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FIFA and football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), approved the measure in April 2026 as part of a broader effort to improve transparency and tackle discriminatory behaviour on the pitch. Under the rule, players may face a red card if they deliberately obscure their mouths during verbal confrontations.

The regulation was largely prompted by an earlier incident involving Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, who was accused of making discriminatory comments while covering his mouth during a Champions League match.

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Despite being reduced to 10 men, Paraguay held on to secure a 1-0 victory over Turkey thanks to an early goal from Matias Galarza. The result boosted Paraguay's hopes of reaching the knockout stages while ending Turkey's campaign. Almiron, however, will now miss Paraguay's crucial final group-stage fixture due to suspension.