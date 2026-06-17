Meloni quit smoking, leaders talked FIFA, Macron lost a watch: Check these G7 hot-mic moments

While world leaders spent much of the G7 Summit discussing global conflicts, trade and economic challenges, a series of candid conversations picked up by open microphones offered a lighter glimpse into the gathering.

One of the most talked-about exchanges involved Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. As leaders prepared for another round of meetings, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz casually asked whether she had already smoked a cigarette that morning.

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Meloni revealed that she had not smoked "since the first of May."

Her response prompted immediate congratulations from fellow leaders. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and European Union officials applauded her effort. Meloni responded by raising both hands in celebration.

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Carney then jokingly asked, "Do you have a patch?" while pointing towards his arm, drawing laughter from those nearby.

Football talk at a geopolitical summit

Football also found its way into conversations during the summit.

With the FIFA World Cup currently being hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, leaders chatted about recent football results while gathering for lunch overlooking Lake Geneva.

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"Allez les bleus!" someone was heard shouting in support of France's national team.

Another leader praised Paris Saint-Germain's recent Champions League victory.

Starmer also commented on Cape Verde's unexpected 0-0 draw against reigning world champions Spain, saying, "Quite remarkable, I have to say."

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, shifted the conversation towards mixed martial arts, speaking enthusiastically about UFC president Dana White after recently hosting a UFC event at the White House as part of his 80th birthday celebrations.

Trump's cryptic Greenland remark

One brief exchange involving Trump quickly sparked speculation.

During a conversation with European Council President António Costa, Trump was overheard saying, "You understand?"

After a short pause, he looked at Costa and added: "Greenland."

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The rest of the discussion was not audible.

The comment attracted attention because of Trump's long-standing interest in acquiring Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory — an idea that has previously drawn criticism from European leaders. What Trump meant by the remark remains unclear.

Macron's watch becomes a talking point

A misplaced watch also became part of the summit chatter.

As leaders prepared for a working lunch, Carney noticed that French President Emmanuel Macron appeared to have left his watch behind.

"He's left his watch here. We've got his watch," Carney joked.

Trump immediately joined in, replying, "Give it to me if he left, gimme," prompting laughter from those around the table.

A bicycle & a football jersey for Trump

Summit diplomacy also came with gifts.

Macron presented each G7 leader with a personalised bicycle to promote the Cycling World Championships, which France will host in the Alps next year.

The gift drew particular attention in Trump's case, given his well-known preference for golf over activities such as cycling. No microphones captured his reaction.

Merz also presented Trump with a German national football team jersey bearing his name and the number 47, a reference to his current term as the 47th US President.

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Trump smiled, held up the jersey for photographers, and posed for pictures.

Later, Merz shared an image of the moment on social media with the message: "After all, we're on the same team."

'Melodi' makes another appearance.

Another widely shared moment came when Meloni greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the traditional family photograph.

The interaction quickly reminded observers of the viral "Melodi" trend that has gained popularity online.

"Nice to meet you again!" Meloni told PM Modi with a smile.

Appearing to reference their popularity on social media, PM Modi mentioned Instagram during the exchange.

Meloni immediately responded, "Yes, we are the most famous on Instagram," drawing laughter from those nearby.

Macron offers to set up a Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting

Not all of the hot-mic moments were light-hearted.

Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were overheard discussing Trump while walking through the summit venue.

Referring to an earlier interaction, Macron told Zelenskyy, "Yesterday, we had a difficult discussion in front of the camera."

The French President then asked whether Zelenskyy had a bilateral meeting planned with Trump.

When Zelenskyy explained that he was due to leave for Brussels the following day, Macron replied: "OK, I will arrange that."

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Carney's quiet pitch on Chinese EVs

Another conversation caught on a microphone involved Carney and Trump discussing electric vehicle imports from China.

Carney appeared to explain a recent arrangement that would allow limited Chinese EV imports into Canada.

"Less than three per cent of our market, 49,000 cars," he said.

"It's a cap, we capped, a hard line I thought you'd actually like that."

Trump's response was brief.

"That's good, I like it," he replied.

The G7 comprises France, the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom, while the European Union participates as a non-enumerated member. Several partner countries, including India, Brazil, Kenya, South Korea, and Ukraine, were also invited to this year's summit in Evian-les-Bains.