FIFA World Cup 2026: This viral toy stole the show amid the most popular footballers

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr.,... and a fuzzy little monster with nine teeth? The beloved Pop Mart character became the unlikely star of football's biggest night, making history as the first Chinese-original toy IP ever to be invited to a FIFA World Cup opening event.

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The moment went viral instantly, and a Labubu x FIFA collection priced at $150 per piece sold out online within hours of launch across over 40 countries. It starred in the official World Cup anthem video alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa. It basically did a full tournament run without kicking a single ball. Goals? Labubu has plenty.

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What is Labubu?

Labubu is an elf-like, bug-eyed collectable toy character from The Monsters series, created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung and commercialised by the Chinese toy company Pop Mart. It is depicted as a playful and kind-hearted monster with pointed ears, wide eyes and its signature nine sharp teeth.

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The Monsters is a fantasy story universe largely inspired by Nordic and European fairy tales, elves, forest creatures and folklore.

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Labubu into a FIFA collectable

Labubu football-themed collectables are being sold as part of the Labubu x FIFA World Cup 2026 collaboration, officially known as THE MONSTERS x FIFA Series. The collectables line was launched ahead of the 2026 World Cup and includes collectables, plush toys, keychains, blind boxes and lifestyle merchandise.

The highlight of this lineup is "Catch the Win" Vinyl Plush Doll, showing Labubu in football gear, mini boots, and holding the FIFA World Cup trophy. Another highlight is the Vinyl Plush Pendant Keychain, which doubles as a pouch.

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When did it first become a phenomenon?

Pop Mart licensed the character in 2019 and began selling it using blind boxes, and the rarity of "secret" editions at the time helped fuel demand. Endorsements from the likes of Lisa, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa made Labubu a global fashion and pop culture trend, making it the best-selling franchise and a major revenue driver for the Chinese toy company.

Limited-edition Labubu figures were resold for as high as $7,000, while some special collaborations have fetched several thousand dollars on secondary markets.