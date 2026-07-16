FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money: Winners to earn ₹4,909 crore as record ₹83,866 crore pot announced

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will become the richest edition in the tournament's history after FIFA confirmed a record prize pool of $871 million (around ₹83,866 crore) for the expanded competition. The event, to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will also be the biggest ever, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches.

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The winners of the tournament will receive $51 million (around ₹4,909.77 crore) in performance-based prize money, while the runners-up will earn $34 million (₹3,273.18 crore). The third-placed team will receive $30 million, with the fourth-placed side taking home $28 million. Teams reaching the quarter-finals will be awarded $20 million, while those exiting in the Round of 16 and Round of 32 will receive $16 million and $12 million, respectively. Even teams eliminated in the group stage will earn $10 million in prize money.

Full FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money

Finishing position Prize money Approximate value

Champions $51 million ₹4,909.77 crore

Runners-up $34 million ₹3,273.18 crore

Third place $30 million ₹2,888.10 crore

Fourth place $28 million ₹2,695.56 crore

Quarter-finalists $20 million ₹1,925.40 crore

Round of 16 $16 million ₹1,540.32 crore

Round of 32 $12 million ₹1,155.24 crore

Group stage $10 million ₹962.70 crore

The governing body had initially announced a prize fund of $727 million, already 50% higher than the amount distributed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, FIFA subsequently approved a further increase by raising the base participation fee and preparation grants, taking the overall prize pool to an unprecedented $871 million.

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The total financial distribution has been divided into two components. Around $703 million will be distributed as performance-based rewards linked to how far teams progress in the tournament. The remaining $168 million has been earmarked as non-performance financial support to ensure every participating nation benefits financially, regardless of results on the field.

Each qualified team will receive a $2.5 million preparation grant to help cover expenses such as pre-tournament training camps, travel and logistics. FIFA has also allocated additional team contributions of more than $16 million, which will be shared among participating nations to subsidise delegation costs, administration and ticket allocations.

Combined with the guaranteed qualification payment, every team participating in the 2026 World Cup is assured of receiving at least $12.5 million before kicking a ball, offering a significant financial boost even to countries that fail to advance beyond the group stage. The guaranteed payments are expected to particularly benefit smaller football federations by easing the financial burden associated with participating in a global tournament.

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The increase in prize money reflects FIFA's decision to expand the tournament from 32 to 48 teams, resulting in more matches, greater commercial revenues and higher global interest. According to FIFA, the additional revenues generated from broadcasting, sponsorships and commercial partnerships are being reinvested into the sport through higher financial distributions.

Beyond rewarding on-field success, the expanded financial package is expected to strengthen football development across participating nations. National associations can use the funds to invest in youth academies, grassroots programmes, coaching infrastructure and player development, while also offsetting tournament-related expenses.

With record payouts, guaranteed financial support for every participating nation and the largest prize pool in international football, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to redefine the economics of the sport while raising the financial stakes for teams competing on the world's biggest football stage.

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