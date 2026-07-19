From BTS to Jennifer Hudson to Tom Cruise: Here's who's performing at FIFA World Cup 2026 final

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday, July 19 (12:30 am IST on July 20), at New York-New Jersey Stadium promises to be much more than football. FIFA has planned an unprecedented day of entertainment, featuring the tournament's first-ever halftime show, a star-studded pre-match closing ceremony, celebrity appearances and musical performances from some of the world's biggest names.

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National Anthem

Jennifer Hudson – The EGOT-winning (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) American singer and actress will perform the United States national anthem before kick-off. Hudson rose to fame through American Idol before winning an Academy Award for Dreamgirls.

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Half-time show

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the final will feature a halftime show, produced in partnership with Global Citizen.

Madonna – The "Queen of Pop" and one of the best-selling female artists of all time, known for hits like Like a Prayer, Vogue and Hung Up. FIFA said her performance is part of a global initiative supporting children's education through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

– The "Queen of Pop" and one of the best-selling female artists of all time, known for hits like Like a Prayer, Vogue and Hung Up. FIFA said her performance is part of a global initiative supporting children's education through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. Shakira – The Colombian singer behind iconic FIFA World Cup songs, including Waka Waka (2010) and the official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem Dai Dai. Shakira will also use the platform to highlight the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

– The Colombian singer behind iconic FIFA World Cup songs, including Waka Waka (2010) and the official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem Dai Dai. Shakira will also use the platform to highlight the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. BTS – The Grammy-nominated South Korean K-pop supergroup, globally celebrated for chart-topping hits like Dynamite, Butter and Permission to Dance.

The show has been curated by Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of Coldplay, along with the band's manager Phil Harvey. FIFA says the performance will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, helping expand access to quality education worldwide.

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Closing ceremony

The pre-match closing ceremony, beginning 90 minutes before kick-off, will celebrate the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup and the 16 host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Post Malone – Grammy-nominated American rapper and singer known for global hits such as Circles, Rockstar and Sunflower. He will headline the closing ceremony.

– Grammy-nominated American rapper and singer known for global hits such as Circles, Rockstar and Sunflower. He will headline the closing ceremony. Laura Pausini – The Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning Italian singer who has sold over 70 million records worldwide.

– The Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning Italian singer who has sold over 70 million records worldwide. Nicole Scherzinger – American singer, actress and former lead vocalist of The Pussycat Dolls, known for hits including Don't Cha and Buttons.

– American singer, actress and former lead vocalist of The Pussycat Dolls, known for hits including Don't Cha and Buttons. Robbie Williams – British pop superstar and FIFA Music Ambassador, famous for songs such as Angels, Rock DJ and Feel.

– British pop superstar and FIFA Music Ambassador, famous for songs such as Angels, Rock DJ and Feel. IShowSpeed – One of the world's biggest YouTube streamers and a passionate football fan whose football content has earned him a massive global following.

– One of the world's biggest YouTube streamers and a passionate football fan whose football content has earned him a massive global following. Tom Cruise – The Hollywood actor and producer, best known for the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun film franchises, will make a special celebrity appearance.

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Historic Final

Apart from crowning the world champions, the 2026 final will make history by introducing the first-ever halftime show in FIFA World Cup final history. FIFA says the production combines football, music and philanthropy, with proceeds supporting children's education through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.