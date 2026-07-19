From BTS to Jennifer Hudson to Tom Cruise: Here's who's performing at FIFA World Cup 2026 final

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday, July 19 (12:30 am IST on July 20), at New York-New Jersey Stadium promises to be much more than football. FIFA has planned an unprecedented day of entertainment, featuring the tournament's first-ever halftime show, a star-studded pre-match closing ceremony, celebrity appearances and musical performances from some of the world's biggest names.
National Anthem
Jennifer Hudson – The EGOT-winning (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) American singer and actress will perform the United States national anthem before kick-off. Hudson rose to fame through American Idol before winning an Academy Award for Dreamgirls.
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Half-time show
For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the final will feature a halftime show, produced in partnership with Global Citizen.
The show has been curated by Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of Coldplay, along with the band's manager Phil Harvey. FIFA says the performance will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, helping expand access to quality education worldwide.
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Closing ceremony
The pre-match closing ceremony, beginning 90 minutes before kick-off, will celebrate the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup and the 16 host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
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Historic Final
Apart from crowning the world champions, the 2026 final will make history by introducing the first-ever halftime show in FIFA World Cup final history. FIFA says the production combines football, music and philanthropy, with proceeds supporting children's education through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.