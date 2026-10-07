From heartbreak to World Cup glory: 5 matches that made Lionel Messi Argentina’s greatest football hero

Lionel Messi’s career is filled with spectacular goals, individual records and unforgettable performances. From Barcelona classics to Argentina’s long-awaited World Cup triumph, these five matches capture the brilliance of one of football’s greatest players.

1. Argentina vs France — 2022 World Cup Final

The 2022 World Cup final in Qatar remains the defining match of Messi’s career. Argentina twice led France, only for Kylian Mbappé to force extra time with a hat-trick. Messi scored twice, including a goal in extra time, before Argentina won the penalty shootout. The victory gave Messi the only major trophy missing from his collection and earned him the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

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2. Real Madrid vs Barcelona — 2009 El Clásico

Barcelona’s 6-2 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu in May 2009 announced the team’s dominance under Pep Guardiola. Messi played in a revolutionary false-nine role, constantly moving into central areas and troubling Madrid’s defence. He scored twice and helped Barcelona deliver one of the most emphatic away wins in El Clásico history.

3. Barcelona vs Bayer Leverkusen — 2012 Champions League

Messi produced a record-breaking display against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League round of 16. He scored five goals in Barcelona’s 7-1 victory, becoming the first player to achieve that feat in a Champions League match. His finishing, movement and control made the performance one of the clearest examples of his attacking genius.

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4. Barcelona vs Real Madrid — 2017 El Clásico

In a dramatic 3-2 victory at the Bernabéu, Messi scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner. After finding the net, he held up his Barcelona shirt in front of the Madrid supporters, creating one of the most iconic celebrations in football. The result kept Barcelona’s title hopes alive during a tense La Liga campaign.

5. Argentina vs Croatia — 2022 World Cup Semi-Final

Messi inspired Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-final. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot before producing a remarkable run and assist for Julián Álvarez. The performance guided Argentina into the final and showed Messi’s influence as both a scorer and creator.