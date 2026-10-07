'Gracias, Leo': Lionel Messi signs off with Argentina 3-0 win over Benin, retires from national team

Messi farewell begins with tribute at Monumental

The tribute started before kick-off. A giant No. 10 jersey bearing the word "Gracias" was displayed inside the Monumental as supporters waited for Messi. When he came out with his sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, fireworks lit up the stadium during the national anthems. Messi was visibly in tears as Argentina's anthem built, while coach Lionel Scaloni and Otamendi also appeared overcome by the occasion. Before the coin toss, the Benin captain handed Messi a special memento, described as an Amazonian-style sculpture, along with a letter.

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Once the match began, Messi's first touch brought a loud round of applause. He settled quickly into a familiar rhythm, moving into space and looking for passing lanes rather than forcing the play. In the seventh minute, he exchanged a quick one-two outside the box and shot from just beyond the area, but the Benin goalkeeper kept it out. Three minutes later, the crowd rose again at the 10-minute mark for another tribute, accompanied by more fireworks.

Argentina controlled possession in the first half, and every Messi run towards the box raised expectation. In the 23rd minute, he got into a promising position but could not apply the finishing touch. Benin, however, held firm and the opening half ended goalless. During the interval, Los Fundamentalistas performed for the crowd.

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Otamendi scores before Messi gets his moment

Argentina broke through soon after the restart. Messi delivered a free-kick into the danger area and Otamendi finished it well. It was a significant contribution in Otamendi's own final match, and he was substituted shortly afterwards. Messi then had a free-kick chance of his own, but his effort missed the target.

The second goal came through Nico Paz, who collected the ball on the right, cut inside and curled his shot into the net. The finish echoed a type of goal often associated with Messi, but the night still belonged to the captain.

Messi scores in Argentina farewell match

In the 69th minute, after Augustin Ndiaye was fouled inside the box, Argentina were awarded a penalty. There was little doubt over who would take it. Messi placed the ball down and smashed his shot into the top-right corner, giving the goalkeeper little chance. His team-mates rushed to celebrate with him as the Monumental roared.

There were still more chances. Nico Gonzalez later picked out Messi with a low cross, but he scuffed the close-range effort with his weaker foot. Another Messi attempt took a deflection off the goalkeeper and struck the post. Then, just before the final whistle, Argentina won a free-kick around 21 metres from goal. With phones raised around the ground, Messi went for one last trademark moment, but his effort flew over and wide.

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That miss did not alter the shape of the night. Messi had walked out with his sons, fought back tears during the anthem, created a goal, scored one himself and kept searching for another until the end. When the final whistle came, the fireworks, the giant No. 10 jersey, the songs and the emotion had all marked his final appearance for Argentina at the Monumental. This time, the stands asked for nothing more. They simply said: "Gracias, Leo."