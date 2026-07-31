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$7.2 billion: How FIFA's biggest sponsors turned the World Cup 2026 into a branding goldmine  

$7.2 billion: How FIFA's biggest sponsors turned the World Cup 2026 into a branding goldmine  

These companies leveraged the tournament's unprecedented global reach to reinforce brand recognition across dozens of markets. Saudi energy giant Aramco emerged as the biggest winner in absolute terms.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 5:45 AM IST
$7.2 billion: How FIFA's biggest sponsors turned the World Cup 2026 into a branding goldmine  The FIFA World Cup remains unmatched in its ability to capture a truly global audience across continents, languages and demographics.

While Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy, some of the tournament's biggest victories happened far away from the football pitch. For global corporations, the month-long sporting spectacle became one of the world's largest marketing platforms, adding billions of dollars in estimated brand value.

A new analysis by Visual Capitalist, based on data from Brand Finance, shows that the 21 official FIFA sponsors collectively gained an estimated $7.2 billion in brand value during the 2026 tournament. The event is estimated to have generated around $61 billion in total business value for sponsors, underlining why football remains one of the most lucrative marketing stages on the planet.

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Saudi energy giant Aramco emerged as the biggest winner in absolute terms, adding an estimated $1.08 billion in brand value during the tournament.

Its scale meant even a modest percentage increase translated into the largest monetary gain among all sponsors.

The next biggest beneficiaries included:

  • Verizon: $1.03 billion 
  • Hyundai: $836 million 
  • Coca-Cola: $733 million 
  • Bank of America: $631 million 
  • Visa: $532 million 

These companies leveraged the tournament's unprecedented global reach to reinforce brand recognition across dozens of markets.

Lenovo was the surprise standout 

Although Lenovo's monetary gain of $295 million was far smaller than Aramco's, it delivered the tournament's strongest relative performance. The technology company recorded an estimated 4.2% increase in brand value — the highest percentage uplift among all sponsors studied.

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Other brands posting notable percentage gains included:

  • Kia: 3.5% 
  • Hyundai: 3.4% 
  • Aramco: 2.3% 
  • Hisense: 2.1% 

The findings suggest that mid-sized brands often have greater room to grow than established global giants, whose already high valuations leave less headroom for percentage gains.

Not every sponsor benefited equally 

Some of the world's most recognisable companies saw relatively modest gains despite their massive presence during the tournament.

According to the analysis:

  • McDonald's gained around 0.7% 
  • Home Depot: 0.5% 
  • American Airlines: 0.5% 
  • Marriott: 0.5% 

For mature global brands, the value of sponsorship often lies less in rapid brand growth and more in maintaining market leadership and preventing rivals from dominating the biggest sporting stage.

Football's biggest stage remains marketing's biggest stage 

The report estimates that FIFA sponsors collectively invested around $2.8 billion to participate in the World Cup ecosystem, generating an estimated 22 times that value in business returns.

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Brand Finance notes that sponsorship is no longer simply about logo placement. Successful campaigns increasingly combine television exposure with digital marketing, influencer partnerships, fan experiences and social media engagement to maximise returns.

The FIFA World Cup remains unmatched in its ability to capture a truly global audience across continents, languages and demographics. For multinational corporations, sponsorship offers more than visibility — it creates long-term consumer familiarity, strengthens brand perception and reinforces competitive positioning.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 5:45 AM IST
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