FIFA World Cup 2026 opener match: Mexico vs South Africa; Check match details, key players

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin with a familiar fixture as Mexico take on South Africa on June 11, exactly 16 years after the two sides met in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup.

Football fans still remember Siphiwe Tshabalala's stunning goal at Soccer City in Johannesburg, now known as FNB Stadium, which gave South Africa the lead before Rafael Márquez equalised for Mexico in a 1-1 draw. South Africa later exited the tournament in the group stage after losing 3-0 to Uruguay and beating France 2-1.

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This time, Mexico will have the home advantage as the opening match is set to be played at the iconic Estadio Azteca, now called Estadio Banorte, in Mexico City. Once again, South Africa enter the contest as underdogs, according to a report by ESPN.

Mexico comes in unbeaten

Mexico heads into the World Cup in far better form.

Javier Aguirre, who was also Mexico's coach when they faced South Africa in the 2010 World Cup opener and is now in his third spell in charge, has guided the team through an unbeaten run of eight friendly matches in 2026.

Mexico has won six and drawn two of those games, including victories over Ghana (2-0), Australia (1-0) and Serbia (5-1).

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Players to watch

Mexico's attack will be led by experienced striker Raúl Jiménez, while Julián Quiñones and Roberto Alvarado are expected to provide support from the wings. Midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo will be one of the key creative players, while defenders César Montes and Johan Vásquez will anchor the backline.

For South Africa, captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will once again be crucial. Midfielder Teboho Mokoena, forward Lyle Foster, winger Oswin Appollis, and exciting young playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng will be among the team's biggest hopes.

Young defenders Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Ime Okon are also expected to play important roles against Mexico's experienced attack.

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the game is veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who is the only player from either squad to have been part of both the 2010 and 2026 World Cup squads. Ochoa was on the bench during the opening match of the 2010 tournament.

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Team news

South Africa has injury concerns ahead of the opener. Left-back Aubrey Modiba is still working his way back to full fitness, making his position one of the biggest selection questions for Broos.

Wingers Thapelo Morena and Mohau Nkota were unavailable because of injuries.

Mexico will be without goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón and midfielder Marcel Ruiz, both of whom missed out on the World Cup squad due to injury.

Probable XIs

Mexico: Raúl Rangel; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Álvaro Fidalgo, Érik Lira, Brian Gutiérrez; Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones.

South Africa: Ronwen Williams; Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Khuliso Mudau; Jayden Adams, Teboho Mokoena; Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshepang Moremi; Lyle Foster.

Full South Africa squad

Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Ime Okon, Samukele Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Themba Zwane and Thapelo Maseko.

Full Mexico squad

Raúl Rangel, Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa, Israel Reyes, Jesús Gallardo, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Mateo Chávez, Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Brian Gutiérrez, Orbelín Pineda, Edson Álvarez, Gilberto Mora, César Huerta, Álvaro Fidalgo, Luis Chávez, Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Julián Quiñones, Santiago Gimenez, Guillermo Martínez, Armando González and Raúl Jiménez.

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Match details

Date: June 11, 2026

Venue: Estadio Azteca (Estadio Banorte), Mexico City

The match will open Group A of the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup. South Korea and Czechia will meet later in the day in the group's second fixture.

The top two teams from each group will qualify automatically for the Round of 32, along with the eight best third-placed teams across the tournament's 12 groups.