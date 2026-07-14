You may have spotted this odd detail during the FIFA World Cup: Here's why some footballers play with the back of their boots cut off

If you found yourself wondering why some FIFA World Cup players were wearing football boots with the back cut off, you weren't alone. At first glance, the boots may look damaged. But the missing heel is actually a deliberate modification that some professional footballers use to reduce heel pain and stay comfortable during matches.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The unusual boot hack grabbed attention after Portugal forward Pedro Neto was seen wearing cleats with the heel section cut off during this year's FIFA World Cup. While the images quickly went viral, the practice is not new, according to a report by Wired.

For years, some professional footballers have modified their boots to reduce rubbing between the shoe and the back of the heel.

Why do players cut the heels off their boots?

In football, boots fit very tightly to give players better control of the ball. But the snug fit, along with constant sprinting, sudden turns and quick stops, can put extra pressure on the heel. Even small amounts of pain or discomfort can affect a player's movement and performance.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: From Haaland’s rare Hermès to Ronaldo’s Gucci: FIFA World Cup arrivals are nothing short of a fashion runway

Heel pain can happen for many reasons. It may be caused by blisters, skin rubbing against the shoe, soreness from intense training, tendon inflammation or long-term conditions that make the back of the heel more prominent.

What is Haglund's syndrome?

One condition that has been widely discussed during this year's World Cup is Haglund's syndrome. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, it is a bony growth or prominence on the back of the heel bone that rubs against the Achilles tendon, causing pain and inflammation. Although it is technically a deformity, the pain and discomfort it causes—especially while wearing closed shoes—make it a medical condition that often requires treatment.

Advertisement

How is the condition treated?

Treatment depends on how severe the symptoms are. Doctors usually advise wearing cushioned shoes, avoiding tight footwear and using protective heel pads. However, football players cannot simply switch to different shoes during matches because cleats are required under the rules. Instead, some players cut away the heel section of their boots to reduce pressure on the painful area. It is similar to the way some footballers modify their socks for added comfort.

There is no public information explaining why Pedro Neto modified his boots, and neither the player nor his team has confirmed that he has Haglund's syndrome.

Custom boots are common in professional football

Customising boots is common in professional football. Although the boots used at the World Cup are the same models sold in stores, players often make small changes to suit the shape of their feet or deal with specific discomfort. The boots seen with the cut-off heel were the Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite.