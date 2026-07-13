'Don't just watch football, play it': Amitabh Kant's formula for India's FIFA World Cup qualification by 2034

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has called for a nationwide football revolution, saying India should stop being merely one of the world's biggest football audiences and instead aspire to qualify for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Kant said India's World Cup qualification should become a "national mission" driven by long-term planning, grassroots development and coordinated efforts across governments, clubs, educational institutions and the private sector.

Advertisement

Don't Miss | Argentina remains India's favourite World Cup team; 94% of urban Indians following FIFA World Cup 2026: Report

'India Must Become A Football Nation'

"India should not be content with being one of the world's largest football audiences. We must become a football nation," Kant wrote on X. "The goal should be clear: India must aim to qualify for the FIFA World Cup by 2034. This should be a national mission built on systems, talent, and execution."

He said the expansion of the FIFA World Cup from 32 to 48 teams has opened a wider qualification pathway for Asian nations, but cautioned that the additional slots alone would not guarantee success.

"A 48-team World Cup creates a larger Asian pathway. But no country qualifies because the format expands. Countries qualify because they build."

Advertisement

This must be a multi-stakeholder mission. AIFF must anchor the technical vision. Clubs must become talent factories. States must build district and school-level competition. Corporates must invest in excellence. Universities must create playing depth. Fans must make the game… https://t.co/02Ke8IOz5z — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) July 13, 2026

'Football Revolution From The Bottom Up'

Kant argued that India's football ecosystem needs a complete overhaul beginning at the grassroots level.

"India needs a football revolution from the bottom up: children playing more, States creating football playing fields, coaches teaching better, clubs developing talent and players competing at higher intensity every week."

He also outlined the role different stakeholders should play.

"This must be a multi-stakeholder mission. AIFF must anchor the technical vision. Clubs must become talent factories. States must build district and school-level competition. Corporates must invest in excellence. Universities must create playing depth. Fans must make the game commercially powerful."

Advertisement

Experts Echo Grassroots Focus

Kant's remarks mirror concerns repeatedly raised by former Indian footballers.

Former India captain Baichung Bhutia told the BBC last month that while India's chances have improved because Asia now has more World Cup qualification slots, success will depend on building a long-term grassroots ecosystem.

"Yes, India can definitely play [in the World Cup] as nothing is impossible... However, it will require a lot of hard work," Bhutia said. "What is lacking is the right ecosystem as we don't have a serious grassroots programme with a long-term vision. It's the most popular team sport in the world, and we will need time for the results to show."

Former India striker Shyam Thapa, who helped the country win bronze at the 1970 Asian Games, has also stressed that sustained grassroots programmes and bringing more children into football are essential for future success.

Huge Fan Base, Limited Success

Football has a massive viewership in India.

According to creator intelligence platform Qoruz, Indians account for 10.21 per cent of the FIFA World Cup Instagram account's 60.5 million followers, making the country the platform's second-largest audience after Brazil and ahead of nations including the United States, Italy, Indonesia and Argentina.

Advertisement

India failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being eliminated in the second round of the AFC qualifiers. Despite the tournament expanding from 32 to 48 teams and giving Asia more qualification spots, India could not progress after finishing third in Group A behind Qatar and Kuwait.

India had been drawn alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan, with only the top two teams advancing to the next stage.

The nine Asian representatives at the World Cup are Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. India has, however, slipped to 136th in the FIFA rankings.