Zee to invest 15% of football subscription revenue, targets FIFA World Cup 2034

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has unveiled an ambitious initiative to strengthen football in India, committing 15% of Zee5's football-related subscription revenues towards identifying, training and nurturing young talent across the country. The company has also set a long-term goal of helping India build teams capable of participating in the Men's and Women's FIFA World Cups by 2034.

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The initiative, announced on Wednesday, seeks to leverage the reach of Zee5 subscribers to create a broad-based football ecosystem and promote the sport at the grassroots level. According to the company, every subscriber watching football on the platform will indirectly contribute towards talent development and infrastructure creation.

Zee said the programme is aimed at discovering and supporting young players from cities, districts and states across India. As part of the effort, the company plans to introduce structured training programmes and scalable league formats that will operate from the local level up to the national stage.

The company also intends to collaborate with football federations around the world, along with national and state-level associations, to strengthen talent identification and coaching mechanisms. Renowned football personalities will be brought on board as domain experts to help create a conducive ecosystem for the sport.

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The initiative builds on Zee's long-term partnership with FIFA, which runs until 2034. The company said the association provides a strong foundation to accelerate football development in India by drawing upon global best practices in talent discovery, league ecosystems and coaching support.

Zee believes football has significant untapped potential in India and hopes to create a robust talent pipeline that can compete internationally over the next decade. The company envisions a unified and inclusive football ecosystem that will enable Indian teams to participate in FIFA World Cups across age groups by 2034.

Commenting on the initiative, Punit Goenka, Chief Executive Officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said India possesses a large reserve of football talent that can compete at the global level if provided with the right opportunities and support.

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"As a responsible industry stakeholder and the home of football in India, it is our commitment to build a sustainable and conducive environment that nurtures the development of football in a holistic manner. Through this initiative, we are enabling our football viewers to invest in the dreams of countless young Indians who aspire to play the beautiful game at a global stage," Goenka said.

The company said the programme aligns with its broader philosophy of nurturing talent and empowering youth. Inspired by Swami Vivekananda's message on building strength and confidence through sports, Zee said the initiative seeks to lay the foundation for football to emerge as a sport capable of bringing global recognition to India.

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