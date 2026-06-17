FIFA World Cup 2026: Take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's billion dollor wealth success

Cristiano Ronaldo is not only one of the greatest footballers of all time but also one of the richest athletes on the planet. The Portuguese superstar has transformed his sporting success into a global business empire, with an estimated net worth of over $1.2 billion (around ₹10,000 crore) in 2026. From record-breaking football contracts to money-making endorsement deals and thriving business ventures, Ronaldo continues to be one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

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At 41, Ronaldo remains a financial powerhouse. Playing for Al Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia, he reportedly earns more than $200 million annually through salary and commercial agreements, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world. His contract includes salary, image rights, sponsorship incentives and ambassadorial roles linked to Saudi Arabia’s sporting ambitions. The Portuguese legend’s annual earnings regularly exceed $250 million when endorsements and business income are included.

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Brand endorsement

A major reason behind Ronaldo’s immense wealth is his unmatched marketability. With more than a billion followers across social media platforms, he commands some of the most valuable endorsement deals in sport. Ronaldo has long-term partnerships with Nike, Binance, Herbalife and several international brands. His lifetime Nike deal alone is reportedly worth over $1 billion.

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Real estate portfolio

Ronaldo’s real estate portfolio is among the most luxurious in world sport. His most expensive property is a sprawling mansion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he currently resides. He also owns a stunning villa in Cascais, Portugal, reportedly valued at more than $20 million, making it one of the most expensive homes in the country. The football icon possesses a luxury apartment in Lisbon, a mansion in Madeira, his birthplace, and a lavish holiday home on Portugal’s coastline. His global property portfolio is estimated to be worth well over $100 million.

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Ronaldo’s car collection

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is equally famous for his extraordinary car collection. Ronaldo’s garage includes some of the rarest and most expensive vehicles ever produced. Among them are the Bugatti Centodieci, Bugatti Chiron, Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari Monza SP1, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren Senna, Bentley Flying Spur and Mercedes G-Wagen Brabus. Automotive experts estimate the value of his car collection at more than $30 million, making it one of the most valuable celebrity garages in the world.

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CR7 brand

Ronaldo has also invested heavily outside football. Ronaldo owns the CR7 brand, which spans hotel partnerships with Pestana, fitness businesses, hair transplant clinics and technology investments. Through these ventures, he has built multiple revenue streams. His social media presence alone generates millions of dollars annually through sponsored content and brand collaborations.

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Watch collection

Ronaldo owns one of the most expensive watch collections in the world, estimated to be worth over ₹85 crore. His collection includes luxury timepieces from Rolex, Jacob & Co., Franck Muller, Hublot, Bvlgari, and Girard-Perregaux. Some of his standout watches include the Rolex GMT-Master II Ice, Jacob & Co. Caviar Flying Tourbillon, and Girard-Perregaux Planetarium Tri-Axial. Ronaldo has also collaborated with Jacob & Co.⁠ on exclusive CR7-themed watches, showcasing his passion for luxury, diamonds, and elite craftsmanship.

