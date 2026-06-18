'Shows how nations can defeat terror networks': Israeli envoy praises Dhurandhar

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar has given a thumbs-up to blockbuster Dhurandhar, saying the film is more than just an action-packed entertainer. According to the envoy, it offers a compelling look at how countries can use intelligence, technology, and strong institutions to take on terror networks.

Azar said he had watched both parts of the film and was particularly impressed by the sequel. "I like the second even more," the envoy said in an interview with NDTV, pointing to its depiction of India's efforts to dismantle networks that threaten national security.

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Terror, drugs, and counterfeit networks

Azar said one of the film's strongest elements is its portrayal of the links between terrorism, terror financing, drug trafficking, and counterfeit currency operations.

"The combination of terror attacks with terror financing and drug dealing and counterfeit money was all combined in a network that was really destroying this country," Azar said.

According to the ambassador, the film effectively captures India's success in breaking these networks and restoring stability.

He noted that such interconnected criminal and terror ecosystems can weaken societies and undermine national institutions if left unchecked.

Beyond the theatrics

While acknowledging the film's entertainment value, Azar said its larger significance lies in demonstrating the importance of a capable state apparatus in tackling security threats.

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"Beyond the theatricals of it, which are very nice to watch, these are very important because they show that a country is capable of functioning," he said.

The envoy argued that improvements in governance, intelligence gathering, and the use of technology can significantly strengthen a nation's ability to counter terrorism.

"When you improve the level of functionality, the sophistication of intelligence and the combination of that with technology, it can bring stability, and it can bring prosperity," Azar said.