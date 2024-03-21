IPL 2024: Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium to be supplied with treated water amid water crisis

Bengaluru water crisis: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) management board has requested the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to supply treated water to the M Chinnaswamy stadium in the city for the upcoming IPL 2024 cricket matches. Three matches are currently scheduled to be held at the stadium on March 25, 29 and April 2.

The BWSSB has decided to supply treated water to the stadium on the request of the KSCA board.

The stadium would require approximately 75,000 litres of water daily during the IPL matches. The KSCA board requested the sewerage board to source the required water from the Cubbon Park wastewater treatment plant.

BWSSB cited the necessity to prevent the misuse of groundwater and Cauvery river water while encouraging the optimal utilisation of treated water.

Bengaluru has been facing a shortage of potable water due to a combination of factors including rainfall, depleting groundwater, strained recharge options due to infrastructure.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that Bengaluru is facing a shortage of about 500 million litres of water per day (MLD) against the requirement of 2,600 MLDs. Officials have been directed to meet daily and draw up an action plan to tackle the water scarcity.

According to the CM, 1,470 MLD water comes from Cauvery river and 650 MLD is sourced from borewells.

“There are 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru, of which 6,900 have dried. Water bodies have been encroached or died. Bengaluru needs 2,600 MLD water. Out of this 1,470 MLD comes from Cauvery river and 650 MLD from borewells. We have a shortage of about 500 MLD,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The Karnataka government announced plans to drill bore wells at 313 locations and revive 1,200 currently inactive bore wells. All private tankers, including those from the Karnataka Milk Federation, are to be utilised in slums, upland areas, 110 villages and bore well dependent areas, the government said. It also increased the number of task forces to respond to water-related complaints immediately, and issued a directive against using drinking water in parks.

The Chief Minister has stated that measures are being taken to fill dried lakes in Bengaluru with treated water, a strategy previously implemented in KC valley. He also confirmed there is no shortage of funds for providing drinking water. In addition, officials have been directed to meet daily and prepare a weekly action plan. An expert committee will also be established to ensure future water supply is secured.