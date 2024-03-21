IPL 2024 FAQs: New bouncer rule, venue changes, games, ticket details. All your questions answered

IPL 2024: The Indian Premier League kicks off on Friday. This IPL is going to be the final season before the mega auctions. It will also be a precursor to the T20 World Cup 2024, to be played June in the US and the Caribbean Islands.
So when does IPL 2024 begin and when is the final?
March 22 will see defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. The BCCI has released the schedule for the first 21 matches till April 7. The remaining schedule will be released later. The final is expected to be held on May 26.
How many games are expected?
70 league matches, where each team plays 14 matches each. The top four sides make it through to the playoffs, which will have a Qualifier 1, an Eliminator followed by Qualifier 2 and the final. The first game is scheduled for 8.00pm IST. Days when there is only one game, the time will be 7.30 pm. Double games will be played at 3.30 pm and 7.30pm.
And where will the matches be played? Any new venues?
CSK - Chennai
RCB - Bengaluru
KKR - Kolkata
Mumbai - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Titans - Ahmedabad
Sunrisers - Uppal, Hyderabad
Lucknow Super Giants - Lucknow
Punjab Kings will play a chunk of their home games in Mullanpur, which makes its IPL debut. They will also play two home games in Dharamsala. Delhi Capitals will play their first two home games in Visakhapatnam before moving back to the venue in Delhi for the rest of the season.
Are there any new rules in place this season?
Yes, this season will let bowlers deliver two bouncers in an over. The Impact Player rule, which came into effect last year, stays. In addition, the IPL is set to introduce the Smart Replay System this season for quicker and more accurate reviews.
What is the Smart Replay System?
The new system will enable the TV umpire to analyse more visuals than before including split-screen images, and will also broadcast live his interactions with the Hawk-Eye operators so that the viewers have clear understanding of the thought process.
The system will be able to help the umpire with more and clear visuals from different angles when it comes to judging catches near boundary ropes, caught behind, leg-before, stumping or even those catches which are taken inches off the turf.
Okay, where can I buy the tickets?
Online booking process can be done via platforms such as BookMyShow. You may also visit the respective website of their teams and undertake a simple registration or login procedure, ensuring a smooth and efficient booking experience.
A noteworthy aspect of this digital ticketing adventure is the flexibility in ticket retrieval. Fans are presented with two convenient options: opting for home delivery of tickets for those who prefer the anticipation of receiving physical tickets or choosing the box office pickup, a practical choice for those who might be on the move or prefer collecting their tickets on the day of the match.
How to book IPL 2024 Tickets offline?
Currently, there is no information on how to get tickets offline.
What does the IPL 2024 Phase 1 schedule look like?
The full schedule can be viewed below:
CSK vs RCB in Chennai on March 22 - 7:30 pm IST
PBKS vs DC in Mohali on March 23 - 3:30 pm IST
KKR vs SRH in Kolkata on March 23 - 7:30 pm IST
RR vs LSG in Jaipur on March 24 - 3:30 pm ISTO
GT vs MI in Ahmedabad on March 24 - 7:30 pm IST
RCB vs PBKS on March 25 in Bengaluru - 7:30 pm IST
CSK vs GT on March 26 in Chennai - 7:30 pm IST
SRH vs MI on March 27 in Hyderabad - 7:30 pm IST
RR vs DC on March 28 in Jaipur - 7:30 pm IST
RCB vs KKR on March 29 in Bengaluru - 7:30 pm IST
LSG vs PBKS on March 30 in Lucknow - 7:30 pm IST
GT vs SRH on March 31 in Ahmedabad - 3:30 pm IST
DC vs CSK on March 31 in Visakhapatnam - 7:30 pm IST
MI vs RR on April 1 in Mumbai - 7:30 pm IST
RCB vs LSG on April 2 in Bengaluru - 7:30 pm IST
DC vs KKR on April 3 in Visakhapatnam - 7:30 pm IST
GT vs PBKS on April 4 in Ahmedabad - 7: 30 pm IST
SRH vs CSK on April 5 in Hyderabad - 7:30 pm IST
RR vs RCB on April 6 in Jaipur - 7:30 pm IST
MI vs DC on April 7 in Mumbai - 3:30 pm IST
LSG vs GT on April 7 in Lucknow - 7:30 pm IST
