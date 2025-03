IPL 2024: Points table, past winners' list, purple, orange cap holders. All the details

IPL Points Table 2024: The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League begins March 22. Ten teams will compete with home and away matches. The ten teams are Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Titans (GT), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).



CSK and MI have won five titles each while KKR lifted the IPL trophy twice. Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans have won it one time each. Chennai hosts the first match between Chennai and Bangalore.



The top four teams on the IPL 2024 points table will qualify for the playoffs.

Rank TEAMS M W L P NR (No Result) NRR 1 Chennai Super Kings 1 1 0 2 0 0.779 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1 0 1 0 0 -0.779 - Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Gujarat Titans 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Lucknow Super Giants 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Mumbai Indians 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Punjab Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Sunrisers Hyderabad 0 0 0 0 0 0

IPL all-time winners list

Season Winner Winning margin Runner-up Final venue 2008 Rajasthan Royals Won by 3 wickets Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium 164/7 (20 overs) 163/5 (20 overs) 2009 Deccan Chargers Won by 6 runs Royal Challengers Bangalore Wanderers Stadium 143/6 (20 overs) 137/9 (20 overs) 2010 Chennai Super Kings Won by 22 runs Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium 168/5 (20 overs) 146/9 (20 overs) 2011 Chennai Super Kings Won by 58 runs Royal Challengers Bangalore M. A. Chidambaram Stadium 205/5 (20 overs) 147/8 (20 overs) 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Won by 5 wickets Chennai Super Kings M. A. Chidambaram Stadium 192/5 (19.4 overs) 190/3 (20 overs) 2013 Mumbai Indians Won by 23 runs Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens 148/9 (20 overs) 125/9 (20 overs) 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Won by 3 wickets Punjab Kings M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 200/7 (19.3 overs) 199/4 (20 overs) 2015 Mumbai Indians Won by 41 runs Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens 202/5 (20 overs) 161/8 (20 overs) 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won by 8 runs Royal Challengers Bangalore M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 208/7 (20 overs) 200/7 (20 overs) 2017 Mumbai Indians Won by 1 run Rising Pune Supergiant Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium 129/8 (20 overs) 128/6 (20 overs) 2018 Chennai Super Kings Won by 8 wickets Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium 181/2 (18.3 overs) 178/6 (20.0 overs) 2019 Mumbai Indians Won by 1 run Chennai Super Kings Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium 149/8 (20 overs) 148/7 (20 overs) 2020 Mumbai Indians Won by 5 wickets Delhi Capitals Dubai International Cricket Stadium 157/5 (18.4 overs) 156/7 (20 overs) 2021 Chennai Super Kings Won by 27 runs Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai International Cricket Stadium 192/3 (20 overs) 165/9 (20 overs) 2022 Gujarat Titans

133/3 (18.1 overs) Won by 7 wickets Rajasthan Royals 130/9 (20 overs) Narendra Modi Stadium 2023 Chennai Super Kings

171/5 (15 overs) Won by 5 wickets (DLS) Gujarat Titans 214/4 (20 overs) Narendra Modi Stadium

Purple Cap Winners

The purple cap is given to the player who takes the most wickets over the course of the season.

Year Player Team Matches Wickets 2023 Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 17 28 2022 Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 17 27 2021 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 32 2020 Kagiso Rabada Delhi Capitals 17 30 2019 Imran Tahir Chennai Super Kings 17 26 2018 Andrew Tye Kings XI Punjab 14 24 2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 26 2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 23 2015 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 17 26 2014 Mohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings 16 23 2013 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 18 32 2012 Morne Morkel Delhi Daredevils 16 25 2011 Lasith Malinga Mumbai Indians 16 28 2010 Pragyan Ojha Deccan Chargers 16 21 2009 RP Singh Deccan Chargers 16 23 2008 Sohail Tanvir Rajasthan Royals 11 22

Orange Cap winners

The Orange Cap is awarded to the player with the most runs in an IPL campaign.