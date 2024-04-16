IPL 2024: Mahesh Bhupathi suggests RCB's sale to a new owner after dismal show against SRH

IPL 2024: Disappointed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's performance in the 17th edition of Indian Premier League, ace tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi on Monday urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India to enforce a sale of the franchise to turn around the team.

Bhupathi, a 12-time Grand Slam champion (in men's doubles and mixed doubles), said a new owner can do a world of good to the franchise, which hasn't been able to lay their hands on the coveted trophy for 17 seasons.

On Monday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their sixth match of the season to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“For the sake of the Sport, the IPL, the fans and even the players i think BCCI needs to enforce the Sale of RCB to a New owner who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done so. #tragic,” Bhupathi posted on X after the Bengaluru team was 5 wickets down while chasing the huge total of 287 runs.

In the Monday match, Hyderabad scored their highest IPL total with a sensational 287 for 3 wickets. SRH’s total is also the second-highest T20 cricket, only behind Nepal’s 314/3 against Mongolia in 2023. SRH previously smashed 277/3 against Mumbai Indians in a match that recorded the highest T20 aggregate and the most sixes ever in a match.

RCB are currently at the 10th place on the points table with one win in seven matches and face Kolkata Knight Riders next at the Eden Gardens on March 21.

RCB is owned by United Spirits Limited. The franchise recently won its first title when the Smriti Mandhana-led team won the second season of the Women’s Premier League last month.

On Monday, RCB got off to a good start, thanks to Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. But the team succumbed when they lost 5 wickets for just 127 runs.