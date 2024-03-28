IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav to skip few more matches due to surgery 

IPL 2024: World number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav continues to recover from a sports hernia surgery and is likely to skip a few more matches of the Indian Premier League tournament. Yadav has been missing from the Mumbai Indians team, led by captain Hardik Pandya. The team has lost both its starting matches in the league.

Yadav continues to recover from the surgery with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) monitoring his progress. His absence is being felt in the Mumbai Indians team but the BCCI is not looking to take any chances.

"Surya is making very good progress and very soon he will be back playing for MI. However, he might have to sit out for a few more games, having missed the first two," said a BCCI source to news agency PTI.

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies in June.

"For the BCCI, the main concern is if he is on course for the World T20, which he is. Obviously he will play for MI but after a sports hernia surgery, he can't be rushed," the source said.

The 33-year-old has a superb strike rate of 171.55 in the T20 format. He has appeared for 60 T20 Internationals for India and has scored 2,141 runs, including four hundreds.

Meanwhile, in IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians is going to take on Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Monday. Mumbai Indians had faced Gujarat Titans on March 24, where the Shubman Gill-led team defeated MI by 6 runs. On March 27, Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.