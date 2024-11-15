scorecardresearch
NEWS

IPL 2025 auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul headline Rs 2 crore base price players; here’s the full list

On November 15, the BCCI narrowed down an initial list of 1,574 players to 574, including 366 Indians and 208 overseas players. All current Indian cricketers are placed in the highest base price category. 

TATA IPL 2025 Player auction is scheduled in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on November 24 and 25. TATA IPL 2025 Player auction is scheduled in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Arshdeep Singh are among the high-profile names leading the list of 574 players with a top base price of Rs 2 crore for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. 

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar, a member of India’s U-19 team, is the youngest player in the auction pool, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. 

Pant, expected to be the most expensive player at the auction, is a key target for teams like Punjab Kings, who have Rs 110.50 crore to spend. Other top players in the Rs 2 crore bracket include Shreyas Iyer, India’s leading T20I bowler Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Avesh Khan. 

A total of 81 players are in the top base price category, with 27 players priced at Rs 1.5 crore, 18 at Rs 1.25 crore, and 23 at Rs 1 crore. 

Among international stars, England’s Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, and Jonny Bairstow are also in the Rs 2 crore bracket. Surprisingly, despite retiring from international cricket, James Anderson has been included in the list with a Rs 1.25 crore base price, even though T20 is not his preferred format. 

Other prominent overseas players in the top bracket include South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, Australia's Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Mitchell Starc, as well as Marco Jansen and Rachin Ravindra, who are priced at Rs 1.25 crore. 

Out of the total 574 players, 48 are capped Indians, and 193 are capped international players. 

Former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand, now representing the United States, has been included as an Associate Nation player. However, seam bowler Saurabh Nethravalkar, who impressed during the T20 World Cup, did not make the shortlist. Similarly, Italy’s Thomas Draca, who plays for MI Emirates, was also left off the list. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Nov 15, 2024, 9:17 PM IST
