IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Dates, players and team Purses; Everything you need to know

The IPL mega auction is back, and this year it’s bigger than ever. Set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this two-day event will shape the future of the 10 IPL franchises for the next three years. Here’s everything you need to know:

When and What Time Is the IPL Mega Auction?

Date: November 24 and 25, 2024

November 24 and 25, 2024 Start Time: 1 PM local time (3:30 PM IST)

1 PM local time (3:30 PM IST) Auction Schedule (IST): 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM: First Session 5:00 PM - 5:45 PM: Lunch Break 5:45 PM - 10:30 PM: Second Session



The auction will kick off after the day’s play in the Perth Test match.

Why Is This Mega Auction Special?

It’s a rare event held every three years, and this time key Indian captains like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul are available.

The new Impact Substitutes rule influences the auction , making it a crucial part of team strategies.

Marquee Players in the Auction

Marquee List 1 (M1):

Rishabh Pant Shreyas Iyer Jos Buttler Arshdeep Singh Kagiso Rabada Mitchell Starc

Marquee List 2 (M2):

KL Rahul Yuzvendra Chahal Liam Livingstone David Miller Mohammed Shami Mohammed Siraj

Reserve Price: Most marquee players are in the Rs 2 Crore category, except David Miller, who is in the Rs 1.5 Crore bracket.

Player Pool and Slots

Total Players: 577 Indian Players: 367 Overseas Players: 210

577 Available Slots: 204 Overseas Slots: 70

Reserve Price Categories

Highest Reserve Price: Rs 2 Crore (81 players in this bracket)

Rs 2 Crore (81 players in this bracket) Lowest Reserve Price: Rs 30 Lakh (up from Rs 20 Lakh in previous auctions)

Bidding Increments Explained

Up to Rs 1 Crore: Rs 5 Lakh increments

Rs 5 Lakh increments Rs 1 Crore to Rs 2 Crore: Rs 10 Lakh increments

Rs 10 Lakh increments Rs 2 Crore to Rs 3 Crore: Rs 20 Lakh increments

Rs 20 Lakh increments Above Rs 3 Crore: Auctioneer’s discretion, minimum Rs 20 Lakh increments

Auction Process and Order

Marquee Players: Two marquee sets to start the auction. Capped Players: Organized by categories—batters, bowlers, wicketkeepers, spinners, and all-rounders. Uncapped Players: Similar categorization follows. Accelerated Auction: From Player 117 onwards, franchises nominate players from a specified list.

What Is the Accelerated Auction?

Not all 500+ players go under the hammer. Starting with Player 117, franchises choose a list of preferred players. After the main auction, unsold players can be reconsidered in a second accelerated round.

Team Purses Remaining

Team Purse (₹) Punjab Kings (PBKS) 110.5 Cr Rajasthan Royals (RR) 41 Cr Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 55 Cr Delhi Capitals (DC) 73 Cr Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 51 Cr Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 83 Cr Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 69 Cr Mumbai Indians (MI) 45 Cr Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 45 Cr Gujarat Titans (GT) 69 Cr

Right-To-Match (RTM) Card Returns

The RTM card is back with a twist, allowing teams to reclaim players from their 2024 squads.

How It Works:

Teams can match the winning bid for a player and reclaim them.

The bidding team gets one last chance to raise the price further without a limit. Example: A player sold for Rs 5 Cr can have their price raised to Rs 10 Cr, after which the previous team can use the RTM card.



Retention Rules: