IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player in auction, all about the 13-year-old prodigy

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a promising left-handed batter from Bihar, has made waves by becoming the youngest player included in the IPL Auction 2025, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. The BCCI today reduced the initial list of 1,574 players to 574, with 366 Indian players and 208 international players. Notably, all current Indian players are placed in the top base price bracket in the IPL 2025 auction list.

Suryavanshi, who holds the 491st spot on the list, is classified under the uncapped batter category (UBA9). His inclusion in the auction is a reflection of his rapidly growing reputation in Indian cricket.

The young cricketer has gained significant attention after being named to India’s squad for the upcoming Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2024. This marks another milestone in his meteoric rise through the ranks of Indian cricket.

Earlier this year, Suryavanshi made headlines by debuting in the prestigious Ranji Trophy for Bihar at just 12 years and 284 days old, making him the eighth-youngest first-class cricketer in history. This achievement put him on the map as one of India's most exciting young talents.

His international breakthrough came in August 2024 when he became the youngest-ever cricketer to score an international fifty in a youth series against Australia U-19. He broke the previous record set by Najmul Hossain Shanto, now the captain of Bangladesh’s national team.

Despite his rapid ascent, Suryavanshi’s journey has not been without controversy. A video showed him stating he would turn 14 in September 2023 contradicting the official record of his birth year as 2011. BCCI and the Bihar Cricket Association are yet to comment on these allegations.

This didn’t deter Suryavanshi, who has remained focused on his cricketing goals.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a high-profile match against Pakistan on November 30. This tournament will be a crucial platform for the young Indian squad to assert their dominance in Asian youth cricket.

The Asia Cup represents another opportunity for Suryavanshi to showcase his skills on a larger stage. With his undeniable talent, resilience, and adaptability, Suryavanshi has the potential to become one of cricketing stars. All eyes will be on this young talent from Bihar as he takes another significant step toward a promising career in Indian cricket.