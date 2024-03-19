BCCI to launch smart replay system in IPL 2024, claims report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to introduce a Smart Replay System in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season to enhance the accuracy of TV umpires' decisions, as reported on March 19. This system will provide TV umpires with additional visuals, including split-screen images, for better assessment, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The TV umpires will receive direct inputs from two Hawk-Eye operators stationed in the same room, enabling them to share visuals promptly, as per the report.

In the new system, the TV broadcast director's role as a mediator between the third umpire and Hawk-Eye operators will be eliminated, according to the report. Instead, a select group of umpires will undergo training on the new system during a workshop organized by the BCCI in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday.

Currently, each match is equipped with 8 Hawk-Eye cameras positioned strategically around the field. These include two cameras on either side of the square leg and two along each side of the pitch along the straight boundaries.

Under the new system, referrals will be available for stumpings, run-outs, catches, and overthrows. When a stumping referral is made, the TV umpire will utilize the Smart Review System to request a split-screen view from the Hawk-Eye operators.

JioCinema, the official broadcasting partner of Tata IPL, has unveiled a star-studded lineup of commentators for the upcoming season. The tournament will be aired for free on JioCinema in 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Haryanvi, among others.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag will provide commentary in the newly-introduced Haryanvi language, while Ajay Jadeja will share his insights in Gujarati. The panel of commentators also features former cricketers Shane Watson and Mike Hesson.