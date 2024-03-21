Star Sports notes 24% rise in overall reach for build-up program ahead of IPL 2024

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Tata IPL 2024, has already set new viewership benchmarks for the upcoming season, which starts on Friday (March 22, 2024). The broadcaster claimed it has witnessed a remarkable 24% increase in viewership compared to last year, reaching an astounding 245 million viewers as of March 15.

The total consumption for build-up programming has soared to 21.3 billion minutes, an impressive 26% higher compared to the last year. The company claimed the unprecedented engagement is due to overwhelming popularity, enhanced storytelling in multiple languages, and the network’s connection with fans across different cohorts.

It further said the upcoming season will be action packed and viewers on TV will get to see exclusive interviews with 8 of the 10 IPL captains on their vision for the upcoming tournament. Outside of the opening ceremony, Star Sports will be airing exclusive content with some of the biggest celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, A R Rahman, Vijay Devarakonda, Prabhudeva and many more.

The broacaster has lined up more 150 commentators and presenters, including former players with more than 40 IPL titles among them, 12 IPL Team Coaches, 18 World Cup Winners, 12 International Captains and more for the viewers. There is already a lot of excitement for the comeback of Navjot Singh Sidhu in the Star Sports commentary box after almost a decade.

Besides, Star Sports is going to be launching a special feed for hearing-impaired and visually-impaired fans- Indian Sign Language feed. In addition, kids can enjoy a special Sunday feed to get closer to the game. Also, for the first time, the broadcaster is producing IPL in the unmatched combination of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Earlier, Star Sports and Tata Play joined hands to introduce targeted advertising on linear TV during live IPL broadcasts, providing advertisers with access to premium audiences in top eight metro cities.

Tata Play is focussed on enabling advertisers to target premium cohorts during live IPL matches on Star Sports channels, allowing brands to connect with affluent metro markets. Star Sports and Tata Play have said television offers complete views, eliminating ambiguity and partial impressions, making it the ideal platform for advertisers seeking impactful engagement.

The companies said that this innovative service caters to various advertisers, including premium brands, offering opportunities for affluent viewers and pan-India advertisers to enhance their brand presence and target key metro markets.

"The convergence of the largest DTH provider and the biggest TV network presents a significant advantage for advertisers. Tata Play’s affluent viewer base in metropolitan areas, coupled with its precision in reaching these audiences, unlocks exciting advertising opportunities on the grand stage of the IPL on Star Sports,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network Advertising Sales at Disney Star.

“Addressable ad capability for unconnected boxes is a groundbreaking global first in Pay TV that will be introduced on live sports during the Tata IPL. Our association with Disney Star has brought this to life and provided advertisers with opportunities like never before. With this initiative, brands can now achieve even sharper targeting on live TV, setting a new standard for advertising effectiveness on linear TV,” said Harit Nagpal, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Play.

In June 2022, Star India bagged the television rights of IPL for Rs 23,575 crore for five years (2023-2027). The Viacom 18-led combine was awarded the digital rights for the Indian sub-continent for Rs 23,758 crore. The rest of the world's rights were divided between Viacom 18 and Times Internet Ltd. for a total figure of Rs 1,057 crore.

In 2022, the IPL was rated as the second most valuable sporting league in the world in terms of the per match value for broadcasting rights. It was only behind the National Football League (NFL) of the USA.