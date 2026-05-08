WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal seen vaping inside a flight, video goes viral

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has landed in soup after a video of him smoking a suspect object inside a flight went viral on social media. In the video, Chahal, who is currently associated with the IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS), can be seen hiding a smoking object.

In a video uploaded by his teammate Arshdeep Singh on his official YouTube channel, Chahal can be seen seated alongside vice-captain Shashank Singh. Arshdeep was making a vlog while the team was flying from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad.

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Watch the viral video here

Look at Yuzvendra Chahal, man. He was risking everyone’s safety by vaping an e-cigarette inside the flight while Shashank Singh and other Punjab Kings⁠ players were around him. 👀



This is totally unacceptable and highly risky for everyone. Such behavior violates flight safety… pic.twitter.com/YnXlPmPhjr — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) May 7, 2026

Before Chahal, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was also caught vaping inside the dressing room. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) slapped a heavy fine on Parag, amounting to 25% of his match fees.

The cricketing board also took steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur again to maintain the integrity of the IPL and the sport in general. Not only this, but he was also given a demerit point for his wrongdoings.

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"The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and player/s to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact," it said in a statement.

According to Aircraft Rules, 1937, smoking is strictly prohibited on flights as it can cause a serious hazard, even leading to a life-threatening situation inside the aircraft whether flying or stationed. The rules also include e-cigarettes apart from the conventional ones.

If it is found that he was indeed vaping, Chahal can face consequences, including a fine and/or imprisonment.