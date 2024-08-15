How did Vinesh Phogat's weight increase from 49.9kg to 52.7kg in a day at Olympics? Explained, the 100 gm conundrum

Vinesh Phogat’s quest for Olympic glory at the Paris 2024 Games faced a final setback when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her plea for a medal on Wednesday.

Phogat was disqualified for being 100 grams over the weight limit, a disqualification that came after a grueling and ultimately unsuccessful effort to manage her weight.

What seemed like a minor miscalculation from the outside was, in reality, the result of an intense struggle behind the scenes.

According to a report by Sportstar, Phogat had initially weighed in under the 50kg limit, about 49.9 kg, before the start of her matches.

However, by the end of the first day, her weight had increased to 52.7kg. This was partly due to her consuming a glass of juice and additional fluids to stay energized for her bouts, which added approximately 2kg.

Light snacks taken throughout the day to replenish her energy added another 700 grams.

Phogat’s journey to the final was marked by intense matches, including victories over world number one Yui Susaki of Japan, former World Championships bronze medalist Oksana Livach, and Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman. Despite her success on the mat, the weight gain presented a significant challenge.

To combat the weight issue, Phogat and her team undertook drastic measures the night before her final weigh-in. She trained on a treadmill for six hours, spent three hours in the sauna, and avoided food and water entirely. Her coaches even resorted to trimming her costume and cutting her hair in an attempt to shed the last few grams.

Despite these efforts, she was still 100 grams over the limit when she weighed in the next morning.

India’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, was quoted by ANI as explaining that Phogat’s weight gain after her semi-final was expected due to the intake of fluids and light snacks. However, the team’s usual methods to reduce her weight—limiting water and food—proved insufficient this time.