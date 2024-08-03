Manu Bhaker eyes third medal for much-awaited hat-trick in 25m women's pistol event at Paris Olympics 

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker is set to make history as she approaches a remarkable milestone that no athlete from India has previously achieved: winning three medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

The young sharpshooter is scheduled to compete in the finals of the 25m women's pistol event, where she has the potential to secure her third medal at the ongoing Olympics. Bhaker has already made her mark by clinching bronze medals in both the individual and team categories of the 10m pistol event earlier in the competition.

With her impressive performance thus far, Bhaker is not only a contender for additional glory but also an inspiring figure in Indian sports.

On Friday, Bhaker achieved this milestone by finishing second in the qualification round with an impressive total of 590 points, just behind Hungary’s Veronika Major.

Bhaker began her precision round with a rocky start, managing only two perfect 10s in her first five shots. Demonstrating resilience, she quickly turned her performance around, stringing together five consecutive 10s to finish the series on a high note.

Her upward performance continued into the second series, where she started strong with three 10s, ultimately scoring 98 points for that segment.

Competing alongside Bhaker, her compatriot Esha could not find her rhythm early on, posting scores of 95 and 96 in her first two series. However, she finished the round on a strong note, achieving a perfect score of 100 and concluding her precision effort in tenth place.

As the excitement builds for her next competition, all eyes will be on the rising star as she aims to further cement her legacy on the Olympic stage.

