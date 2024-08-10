scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Sports
Olympics
Paris Olympic gold medallist, who was once disqualified for 50g urges Vinesh to not take retirement, says 'Rising from setbacks is...'

Feedback

Paris Olympic gold medallist, who was once disqualified for 50g urges Vinesh to not take retirement, says 'Rising from setbacks is...'

Higuchi, who himself faced a similar ordeal when he was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics for being 50 grams overweight, expressed empathy and understanding for Vinesh’s predicament.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Higuchi, who himself faced a similar ordeal when he was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics for being 50 grams overweight, expressed empathy and understanding for Vinesh’s predicament. Higuchi, who himself faced a similar ordeal when he was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics for being 50 grams overweight, expressed empathy and understanding for Vinesh’s predicament.

In a show of solidarity and support, Rei Higuchi, the men's 57kg freestyle gold medalist at the Paris Olympics, has publicly appealed to Vinesh Phogat to reconsider her retirement decision. The Indian wrestler, a formidable force in the wrestling arena, announced her retirement after a heartbreaking disqualification from the women's 50kg freestyle final due to weighing 50 grams over the limit.

Higuchi, who himself faced a similar ordeal when he was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics for being 50 grams overweight, expressed empathy and understanding for Vinesh’s predicament. In a heartfelt message on social media, he acknowledged the immense pressure and disappointment Vinesh must be experiencing. The Japanese athlete made a strong comeback in Paris, defeating his US opponent Spencer Richard Lee 4-2 in the final to claim the gold medal.

“I understand your pain the best. Same 50g. Don't worry about the voices around you. Life goes on. Rising from setbacks is the most beautiful thing. Take a good rest,” he tweeted.

Vinesh and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) are now waiting for the decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Indian wrestler had appealed for a joint silver medal after being disqualified. Vinesh attended the meeting virtually, with her case being represented by senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, a well-known lawyer who has defended many athletes in the past.

"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in," the IOA said in a statement.

Published on: Aug 10, 2024, 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement