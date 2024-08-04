scorecardresearch
Paris Olympics 2024: India's Lakshya Sen loses to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in semis, keeps bronze hopes alive

Paris Olympics 2024: India's Lakshya Sen loses to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in semis, keeps bronze hopes alive

Sen lost the first set after leading 20-17, ending at 20-22, and in the second set, he went from a 7-0 lead to a 14-21 loss.

Lakshya Sen, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, has faced Axelsen nine times, losing 8 of those encounters Lakshya Sen, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, has faced Axelsen nine times, losing 8 of those encounters

Lakshya Sen will compete for the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics after a hard-fought 20-22, 14-21 loss to reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals.

Sen was on the brink of taking the first game, but after leading 20-17, he lost five consecutive points, allowing Axelsen to secure the game 22-20. Despite the setback, Sen quickly rebounded in the second game, racing to a 7-0 lead. However, Axelsen mounted another comeback, ultimately winning the game 21-14.

Sen has already made history as the first Indian male shuttler to reach the last four at the Olympics. Now, his focus shifts to securing a bronze medal for his country.

The 30-year-old Axelsen from Odense, Denmark, boasts an impressive resume with a gold medal from Tokyo, a bronze from Rio, two world championship titles (2017 and 2022), a Thomas Cup victory in 2016, and numerous BWF World Tour and Superseries titles.

He maintained his dominance as world No. 1 from December 2021 to June 2024. Lakshya Sen, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, has faced Axelsen nine times, losing 8 of those encounters, with his sole victory coming at the 2022 German Open.

Published on: Aug 04, 2024, 4:35 PM IST
