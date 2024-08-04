scorecardresearch
Paris 2024 Olympics: India defeats Great Britain 4-2 in shootout to reach hockey semifinals

This marks India's second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Olympics. Craig Fulton's team is now just one win away from securing an Olympic medal.

This marks India's second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Olympics.

India advanced to the semifinals of the men’s hockey event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday by defeating Great Britain 4-2 in a shootout. Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, and Raj Kumar Pal scored for India, while James Albery and Zachary Wallace converted for Great Britain. However, Conor Williamson and Phil Roper missed their attempts, giving the victory to India.

This marks India's second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Olympics. Craig Fulton's team is now just one win away from securing an Olympic medal. Should they lose in the semifinals, they will compete in the bronze medal match.

In the first quarter, Great Britain posed an early threat by earning two penalty corners in quick succession (10:46 and 10:48). However, Indian defender Amit Rohidas effectively thwarted both attempts, preventing the opposition from gaining an early lead.

With under five minutes remaining in the first quarter, Great Britain nearly scored from a penalty corner, but India’s defense held firm. Jarmanpreet Singh blocked the initial shot, and goalkeeper Sreejesh cleared the ball.

India created three penalty corners in the last few minutes of the quarter, but GB goalkeeper Ollie Payne made key saves. The quarter ended with the score tied at 0-0.

India faced a setback early in the second quarter when Rohidas received a red card for hitting a GB player in the face with his stick.

Despite being a player down, India stayed resilient. With under 10 minutes left in the second quarter, Vivek’s strong run down the left earned a penalty corner, with GB keeper Payne caught on the ball. Captain Harmanpreet took advantage with a powerful drag-flick, giving India a 1-0 lead.

Published on: Aug 04, 2024, 3:51 PM IST
