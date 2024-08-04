Paris Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic clinches historic gold medal, defeats Alcaraz in straight sets

Novak Djokovic won his first Gold Medal at the Olympics by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the Paris final. This is Djokovic's first medal at the Paris Olympics, and he secured the top prize.

In the first set, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were evenly matched, with Djokovic saving 6 break points in one game to lead 5-4. The set went to a tiebreak, where Djokovic dominated, winning 7-3 to take the first set.

Even though Novak Djokovic won in straight sets, the match was highly competitive. Neither Djokovic nor Carlos Alcaraz managed to break the other’s serve throughout the set. The first set was particularly tight, with Djokovic saving six break points in a single game to take a 5-4 lead. Despite Djokovic's efforts, Alcaraz equalized, leading to a tiebreak, where Djokovic ultimately prevailed.

In the tiebreak of the first set, Djokovic dominated Carlos Alcaraz, winning 7-3. In the second set, Alcaraz came out strong, pushing hard to force a third set. Despite his efforts, Djokovic held firm, kept his serves solid, and took the second set to a tiebreak, where he once again overwhelmed Alcaraz to secure the win.

With his Olympic Gold medal, Novak Djokovic has achieved a historic career Golden Slam, having won all Grand Slam titles and an Olympic Gold. Despite struggling with a knee injury throughout the year, Djokovic secured his place in history. He was moved to tears after finally earning the one major accolade that had eluded him.