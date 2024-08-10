Venue distance, tight schedule, body recovery: India's argument on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is pushing for a favorable outcome in its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification at the Paris Olympics.

Phogat, who was disqualified for being 100 grams over the weight limit before her 50 kg gold medal match, has argued that this minor excess should not negate her achievements, especially after reaching the final by defeating formidable opponents.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) remains optimistic about a favorable outcome for Phogat’s appeal before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

During a reported three-hour hearing, all parties—Phogat, United World Wrestling, the International Olympic Committee, and the IOA as an interested party—presented their arguments.

The Indian side is seeking a shared silver medal as recognition of her efforts.

The appeal was heard by Sole Arbitrator Annabelle Bennett, with detailed legal submissions and oral arguments presented by all parties. Phogat’s disqualification has sparked debate, particularly around the factors leading to her weight excess.

The Indian team reportedly cited logistical challenges, including the distance between the wrestling venue and the Athletes Village and the tight scheduling between bouts, as key reasons for Phogat’s inability to maintain the weight requirement.

Phogat's counsel argued that the 100-gram excess on the day of the final was a byproduct of normal recovery processes, not a competitive advantage. They emphasized that such a negligible difference, approximately 0.1 to 0.2 percent of the athlete’s body weight, could be attributed to factors like water retention due to summer heat, increased muscle mass from competing, or necessary food intake for recovery.

Furthermore, Phogat’s legal team urged the application of the principle of proportionality, arguing that the consequences of disqualification were too severe given the minimal excess in weight. They stressed that preserving the health of athletes should be paramount and that Phogat's exclusion from the final and the 50 kg podium was a disproportionate response.

The CAS verdict is expected before the close of the Paris Olympics, where American wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt claimed the gold in Phogat’s absence, defeating Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman. Phogat’s camp is advocating for her to be awarded a shared silver medal in recognition of her performance leading up to the final.