Will India's golden girl get a silver? Vinesh Phogat disqualification appeal at Paris Olympics, verdict expected soon

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is contesting her disqualification from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024, appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Phogat was barred from competing in the final after she weighed in just 100 grams over the limit, despite securing her place by winning the semi-final match with a commanding 5-0 victory.

Phogat, who made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for an Olympic final, has requested that she be awarded a silver medal in light of her appeal.

According to sources from India Today, the CAS has set a deadline of Thursday, August 8, to deliver its final verdict. Should the court rule in Phogat's favor, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would be required to grant her a joint silver medal.

Phogat's Arguments

In her appeal, Vinesh Phogat argues that she did not engage in any fraudulent behaviour. She contends that her weight gain was a natural part of her body's recovery process and emphasises that athletes have the fundamental right to care for their bodies.

Phogat asserts that her weight was within the acceptable limit on the first day of competition and that the subsequent weight gain was solely due to recovery, not an attempt to gain an unfair advantage. She maintains that replenishing her body with essential nutrients is a necessary aspect of her athletic regimen.

The Indian government has asked renowned lawyer Harish Salve to appear on behalf of Vinesh Phogat. The Indian camp got Salve on board. He had previously appeared for the BCCI among other prominent cases.

Salve will appear for the Indian Olympic Association before the Court of Arbitration for Sports. He will appear virtually.

Phogat had a stellar run on the mat in the Olympics 2024. The 29-year-old wrestler defeated defending champion Japan’s Yui Susaki, who had not lost an international bout with a stellar record of 82-0, in the first round. Vinesh then breezed through to the quarter-final and the semi-final, in which she defeated Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who eventually won the silver medal after Vinesh's disqualification. Guzman faced Sarah Hilderbrandt of the United States in the final and lost the bout on Wednesday.