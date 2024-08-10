Vinesh Phogat Hearing CAS Verdict: Decision on Vinesh Phogat’s plea against disqualification deferred to August 11

The Court of Arbitration for Sports on August 10 extended the deadline for providing a verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal.

The ad hoc division of CAS has extended time till 6:00 pm on August 11, 2024, for the Sole Arbitrator Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee to issue a decision. The reasoned order will be issued at a later date, IOA said in a statement.

Related Articles

The CAS held a hearing on August 9 lasting three hours to consider Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the Olympics. The Indian wrestler participated in the proceedings virtually, presenting her case to the tribunal.

“IOA deems its duty to back Vinesh and would like to reaffirm its steadfast, unflinching, and unwavering support to her, regardless of the outcome of this matter. We are proud of her countless achievements on the wrestling mat throughout her stellar career,” PT Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), was earlier quoted as saying.

Phogat's disqualification took place after she was found 100 grams over the weight limit during the weigh-in for her gold medal match in the women’s 50kg wrestling event on August 7. Her legal team argued that she had not committed any form of fraud, asserting that her weight gain was a natural result of her body’s recovery process and should not qualify as a violation of competition rules.

Represented by esteemed attorneys Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, Phogat’s camp emphasised her right to manage her body, insisting that her weight was within the designated limit on the first day of competition. Dr. Annabelle Bennett from Australia acted as the Sole Arbitrator overseeing the case, which has drawn significant attention amidst the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Both the athlete's lawyers and representatives from the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presented their arguments for over an hour each during the hearing.