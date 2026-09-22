'A splendid triumph for Indian cricket': PM Modi, others congratulate Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India

READ THIS: Asian Games 2026: Indian women's cricket team strike first gold, beat Sri Lanka in final
The PMO India led the congratulatory messages from PM Narendra Modi by calling it “a splendid triumph for Indian cricket” and praising the team for a “commanding performance” marked by “confidence, skill and wonderful teamwork.” The PMO also said the victory had made the nation proud and would inspire young cricketers across the country.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the performance as “an exceptional game of cricket and an outstanding result”, praising the team’s skill and teamwork.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, “Gold for the Women in Blue at #AsianGames2026,” calling the triumph “a proud moment for the entire nation.”
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed the victory as a “GOLDEN ROAR from Bharat” and congratulated the team on its gold-medal triumph.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on winning the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games. Calling it “a glorious beginning for India,” Gadkari praised the team’s “determination, teamwork and fighting spirit” in their memorable victory over Sri Lanka.
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Winning streak for Indian women's cricket team
This victory caps a remarkable run for the Indian women’s cricket team. After lifting their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title in 2025, India followed it up by winning the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup and have now added the Asian Games 2026 gold medal to their trophy cabinet.
Some notable wins include India’s historic Test victory at Lord’s against England. India also remained unbeaten throughout their 2026 Asia Cup campaign, underlining their consistency across formats.