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'A splendid triumph for Indian cricket': PM Modi, others congratulate Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India

'A splendid triumph for Indian cricket': PM Modi, others congratulate Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India

Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 79 off 45 balls, while Shafali Verma made 48 off 29 and Richa Ghosh smashed an unbeaten 49 off 22.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 2:59 PM IST
'A splendid triumph for Indian cricket': PM Modi, others congratulate Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India India Women Lift Asian Games Gold

India won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan after the women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the T20 final on Tuesday. The victory gave India its first gold of the 2026 Games and saw the team retain the title, making it back-to-back gold medals in women’s cricket after the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

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In the final at Korogi Sports Park, India won the toss and chose to bat, posting a record 216/3. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 79 off 45 balls, while Shafali Verma made 48 off 29 and Richa Ghosh smashed an unbeaten 49 off 22. Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 69 in 15.4 overs, with Deepti Sharma taking 3/6.

READ THIS: Asian Games 2026: Indian women's cricket team strike first gold, beat Sri Lanka in final

The PMO India led the congratulatory messages from PM Narendra Modi by calling it “a splendid triumph for Indian cricket” and praising the team for a “commanding performance” marked by “confidence, skill and wonderful teamwork.” The PMO also said the victory had made the nation proud and would inspire young cricketers across the country.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the performance as “an exceptional game of cricket and an outstanding result”, praising the team’s skill and teamwork.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, “Gold for the Women in Blue at #AsianGames2026,” calling the triumph “a proud moment for the entire nation.”

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Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed the victory as a “GOLDEN ROAR from Bharat” and congratulated the team on its gold-medal triumph.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on winning the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games. Calling it “a glorious beginning for India,” Gadkari praised the team’s “determination, teamwork and fighting spirit” in their memorable victory over Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ: Suzuki Cup: India beat Japan by 2 runs in first-ever T20I between the two nations

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Winning streak for Indian women's cricket team

This victory caps a remarkable run for the Indian women’s cricket team. After lifting their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title in 2025, India followed it up by winning the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup and have now added the Asian Games 2026 gold medal to their trophy cabinet.

Some notable wins include India’s historic Test victory at Lord’s against England. India also remained unbeaten throughout their 2026 Asia Cup campaign, underlining their consistency across formats.

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Published on: Sep 22, 2026 2:59 PM IST
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