Suzuki Cup: India beat Japan by 2 runs in first-ever T20I between the two nations

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The contest also carried significance for India's T20I record. Japan became the 20th team to play a men's T20I against India, adding another country to India's list of international opponents.

India struggle against Japan's spinners

After rain interrupted proceedings, the match was reduced to five overs a side. Japan's bowlers made full use of the conditions, with their spinners troubling India's batters with turn and extra bounce.

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India lost four wickets while managing only 32 runs. Captain Shreyas Iyer provided the bulk of the scoring, making 16 from 12 deliveries with one boundary. Sanju Samson contributed nine runs from seven balls, including a four.

Japan's Charlie Hara-Hinze was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 2-0-17-2. He dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a duck before removing Iyer, leaving India struggling to put together a substantial total.

Washington Sundar leads India's defence

Japan began its chase needing 33 runs from five overs but found India's bowling equally difficult to negotiate.

Washington Sundar produced the key spell for India, taking two wickets for 13 runs. Japan could manage only 30 for three in its allotted five overs, falling just short of India's modest total.

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Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming top-scored for Japan with 12 runs, but the hosts could not find the boundaries required in the final stages of the chase.

India therefore secured a two-run victory in the first-ever T20I meeting between the two nations.

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More than just a cricket match

The Suzuki Cup was organised against the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations. The BCCI and Japan Cricket Association had described the fixture as an important step towards expanding cricket's reach in Japan and strengthening sporting cooperation between the two countries.

For Japan, the match provided an opportunity to face India's national side ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, which are being held in Aichi-Nagoya. The fixture also represented India's first international men's cricket match in Japan. Suzuki Motor Corporation, the title partner of the event, noted that the match was the first time the men's national teams of India and Japan had faced each other