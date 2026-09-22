Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
sports
Suzuki Cup: India beat Japan by 2 runs in first-ever T20I between the two nations

Suzuki Cup: India beat Japan by 2 runs in first-ever T20I between the two nations

The BCCI and Japan Cricket Association had described the fixture as an important step towards expanding cricket's reach in Japan and strengthening sporting cooperation between the two countries

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 2:08 PM IST
Suzuki Cup: India beat Japan by 2 runs in first-ever T20I between the two nationsIndia vs Japan T20I

India registered a narrow two-run victory over Japan in a rain-shortened, historic one-off T20 International at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday. In a match reduced to five overs per side, India posted 32 for four before restricting the hosts to 30 for three to clinch a thriller.

Advertisement

The fixture was historic as it marked the first-ever men's international cricket match between India and Japan. It was played as the Suzuki Cup: 75th Anniversary of Japan-India Diplomatic Relations Commemorative Match, celebrating the long-standing ties between the two countries. The match was also part of the broader 'Sport 75' initiative aimed at promoting sporting and people-to-people exchanges between India and Japan.

READ THIS: 'I got ₹3 crore for 5 IPL matches': Former Ranji star admits IPL match-fixing

The contest also carried significance for India's T20I record. Japan became the 20th team to play a men's T20I against India, adding another country to India's list of international opponents.

India struggle against Japan's spinners

After rain interrupted proceedings, the match was reduced to five overs a side. Japan's bowlers made full use of the conditions, with their spinners troubling India's batters with turn and extra bounce.

Advertisement

India lost four wickets while managing only 32 runs. Captain Shreyas Iyer provided the bulk of the scoring, making 16 from 12 deliveries with one boundary. Sanju Samson contributed nine runs from seven balls, including a four.

Japan's Charlie Hara-Hinze was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 2-0-17-2. He dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a duck before removing Iyer, leaving India struggling to put together a substantial total.

Washington Sundar leads India's defence

Japan began its chase needing 33 runs from five overs but found India's bowling equally difficult to negotiate.

Washington Sundar produced the key spell for India, taking two wickets for 13 runs. Japan could manage only 30 for three in its allotted five overs, falling just short of India's modest total.

Advertisement

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming top-scored for Japan with 12 runs, but the hosts could not find the boundaries required in the final stages of the chase.

India therefore secured a two-run victory in the first-ever T20I meeting between the two nations.

ALSO READ: ‘We pay ₹3,000 crore in tax every year’: BCCI’s big disclosure at AGM

More than just a cricket match

The Suzuki Cup was organised against the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations. The BCCI and Japan Cricket Association had described the fixture as an important step towards expanding cricket's reach in Japan and strengthening sporting cooperation between the two countries.

For Japan, the match provided an opportunity to face India's national side ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, which are being held in Aichi-Nagoya. The fixture also represented India's first international men's cricket match in Japan. Suzuki Motor Corporation, the title partner of the event, noted that the match was the first time the men's national teams of India and Japan had faced each other

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 2:08 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more