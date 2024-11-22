Asian Cricket Council enters into deal with Sony Pictures Networks India for media rights for 2024-2031

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has entered into a media rights agreement with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), also known as Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, from 2024 to 2031. This agreement includes broadcasting and digital rights for all ACC tournaments for the upcoming eight-year period.

The acquisition will enhance SPNI's sports portfolio by adding rights to the England and Wales Cricket Board, New Zealand Cricket, and Sri Lanka Cricket. This significant agreement represents a substantial 70% increase from the previous media rights cycle, underscoring the expanding global interest in ACC Asia Cup tournaments. Star India, the current media rights holder, had paid $80-90 million for the 2016-23 cycle, making this new deal a substantial advancement.

The partnership covers all editions of the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups. This collaboration will ensure extensive and inventive coverage of key Asian cricket tournaments across television, digital, and audio platforms.

The auction commenced with a base price of $170 million, encompassing both television and digital rights. This comprehensive package includes broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup tournaments for both male and female teams, as well as competitions for Under-19 and emerging teams. Notably, JioStar was also a part of the bidding process.

“This Media Rights deal is a significant milestone for the Asian Cricket Council and cricket across the region. The Asia Cup continues to be a cornerstone of cricketing excellence, bringing together the best of the region’s talent. With Sony Pictures Networks India as our new media partner, we are confident in their ability to deliver world-class coverage and an immersive viewing experience for fans worldwide," said Jay Shah, President, ACC.