READ THIS: Asian Games 2026: Golden day for India as Sujeet, Parveen and Ankush seal 3 gold medals

India hold nerve in closely fought final

Facing hosts and defending champions China, India produced a disciplined performance to keep the contest under control. The 1-0 scoreline reflected the intensity of a final in which both sides battled for every opportunity.

India entered the title clash unbeaten at the Asian Games after an impressive group-stage campaign. The team had registered victories over Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Singapore before defeating South Korea 2-0 in the semifinal.

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Captain Salima Tete led the Indian side in the high-pressure final, while goalkeeper Savita Punia remained an important figure in India's defensive setup. Forward Deepika, who had been among India's leading scorers during the tournament, was also one of the key players in the team's attacking campaign.\

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Olympic qualification secured

The gold medal carries added significance because the Asian Games hockey champions earn a direct ticket to the LA 2028 Olympics. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) had confirmed that the Asian Games winners would receive direct Olympic qualification, while other top teams would have to go through Olympic qualifying tournaments.

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For India, the qualification ends uncertainty surrounding their next Olympic campaign after the women's team missed the Paris 2024 Games.

The victory also caps a strong 2026 campaign for the Indian women's hockey team. Earlier this year, India secured a historic fifth-place finish at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, their best-ever result at the tournament since their debut in 1974.