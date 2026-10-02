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Asian Games 2026: India beat China to win women’s hockey gold, qualify for LA 2028 Olympics

Asian Games 2026: India beat China to win women’s hockey gold, qualify for LA 2028 Olympics

The result marked a significant moment for Indian women’s hockey, with the team reclaiming the Asian Games title for the first time since its triumph in 1982

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 6:24 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India beat China to win women’s hockey gold, qualify for LA 2028 OlympicsIndia's women's hockey team win gold medal in Asian Games 2026 (Image: X/@TheHockeyIndia)

India ended a 44-year wait for the Asian Games women’s hockey gold medal by defeating defending champions China 1-0 in the final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday. The victory not only brought India the continental title but also secured the team a direct qualification berth for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

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The result marked a significant moment for Indian women’s hockey, with the team reclaiming the Asian Games title for the first time since its triumph in 1982. India had reached the final in 1998 and 2018 but had to settle for silver on both occasions.

READ THIS: Asian Games 2026: Golden day for India as Sujeet, Parveen and Ankush seal 3 gold medals

India hold nerve in closely fought final

Facing hosts and defending champions China, India produced a disciplined performance to keep the contest under control. The 1-0 scoreline reflected the intensity of a final in which both sides battled for every opportunity.

India entered the title clash unbeaten at the Asian Games after an impressive group-stage campaign. The team had registered victories over Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Singapore before defeating South Korea 2-0 in the semifinal.

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Captain Salima Tete led the Indian side in the high-pressure final, while goalkeeper Savita Punia remained an important figure in India's defensive setup. Forward Deepika, who had been among India's leading scorers during the tournament, was also one of the key players in the team's attacking campaign.\

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain defeats China's Ziyi Bao, ends India's 12-year wait for boxing gold

Olympic qualification secured

The gold medal carries added significance because the Asian Games hockey champions earn a direct ticket to the LA 2028 Olympics. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) had confirmed that the Asian Games winners would receive direct Olympic qualification, while other top teams would have to go through Olympic qualifying tournaments.

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For India, the qualification ends uncertainty surrounding their next Olympic campaign after the women's team missed the Paris 2024 Games.

The victory also caps a strong 2026 campaign for the Indian women's hockey team. Earlier this year, India secured a historic fifth-place finish at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, their best-ever result at the tournament since their debut in 1974.

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Published on: Oct 2, 2026 6:15 PM IST
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