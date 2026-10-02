Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
sports
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain defeats China's Ziyi Bao, ends India's 12-year wait for boxing gold

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain defeats China's Ziyi Bao, ends India's 12-year wait for boxing gold

The Olympic medallist won by a 5-0 unanimous decision to cap a strong campaign and move up from the silver medal she had claimed at the last edition.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 10:34 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain defeats China's Ziyi Bao, ends India's 12-year wait for boxing goldThe result also placed Lovlina in select company, making her only the second Indian woman after MC Mary Kom to win an Asian Games boxing gold
SUMMARY
  • She outboxed Bao 5-0 to complete an unbeaten title-winning campaign
  • The gold made her India's second woman Asian Games boxing champion
  • Lovlina upgraded her previous silver after losing the last final

Lovlina Borgohain delivered a landmark win for India on Friday, ending the country’s 12-year wait for an Asian Games women’s boxing gold by defeating China’s Ziyi Bao in the 75kg final. The Olympic medallist won by a 5-0 unanimous decision to cap a strong campaign and move up from the silver medal she had claimed at the last edition.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The result also placed Lovlina in select company, making her only the second Indian woman after MC Mary Kom to win an Asian Games boxing gold. Mary Kom had won the flyweight 51kg title at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

Lovlina’s gold also marked a significant improvement from her previous Asian Games outing, when she had finished with silver after losing the final to another Chinese boxer, Li Qian. Her victory helped India improve on its boxing performance from the last edition, with the country assuring six medals in Aichi-Nagoya.

Among the other Indian medallists, Priya Ghanghas in 60kg, Kapil Pokhariya in 90kg and Narender Berwal in +90kg secured bronze medals. Parveen Hooda in 65kg and Ankush Panghal in 80kg were scheduled to fight for gold later in the day.

Advertisement

India’s best-ever boxing performance at the Asian Games came at Guangzhou 2010, when the contingent won nine medals, including two gold, three silver and four bronze. The latest showing at the continental event comes on the back of India’s record-breaking campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month.

With Lovlina’s title-winning run and six medals already assured, India’s boxers built on the momentum from their recent success, while two more fighters remained in contention for gold later on Friday.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 2, 2026 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more