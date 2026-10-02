Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain defeats China's Ziyi Bao, ends India's 12-year wait for boxing gold

Lovlina Borgohain delivered a landmark win for India on Friday, ending the country’s 12-year wait for an Asian Games women’s boxing gold by defeating China’s Ziyi Bao in the 75kg final. The Olympic medallist won by a 5-0 unanimous decision to cap a strong campaign and move up from the silver medal she had claimed at the last edition.
The result also placed Lovlina in select company, making her only the second Indian woman after MC Mary Kom to win an Asian Games boxing gold. Mary Kom had won the flyweight 51kg title at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.