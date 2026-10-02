Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain defeats China's Ziyi Bao, ends India's 12-year wait for boxing gold

Lovlina’s gold also marked a significant improvement from her previous Asian Games outing, when she had finished with silver after losing the final to another Chinese boxer, Li Qian. Her victory helped India improve on its boxing performance from the last edition, with the country assuring six medals in Aichi-Nagoya.

Among the other Indian medallists, Priya Ghanghas in 60kg, Kapil Pokhariya in 90kg and Narender Berwal in +90kg secured bronze medals. Parveen Hooda in 65kg and Ankush Panghal in 80kg were scheduled to fight for gold later in the day.

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India’s best-ever boxing performance at the Asian Games came at Guangzhou 2010, when the contingent won nine medals, including two gold, three silver and four bronze. The latest showing at the continental event comes on the back of India’s record-breaking campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month.

With Lovlina’s title-winning run and six medals already assured, India’s boxers built on the momentum from their recent success, while two more fighters remained in contention for gold later on Friday.