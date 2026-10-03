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Asian Games 2026: India’s men’s hockey team wins gold, books place at LA Olympics 2028

Asian Games 2026: India’s men’s hockey team wins gold, books place at LA Olympics 2028

India’s victory therefore guarantees the men's team a place at LA28 without having to go through the FIH Olympic Qualification Tournaments

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 3, 2026 6:05 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India’s men’s hockey team wins gold, books place at LA Olympics 2028India has won the men’s hockey gold medal at the Asian Games 2026

India has won the men’s hockey gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final in Kakamigahara, Japan. The victory sees the Indian men’s team successfully defend its Asian Games title and, crucially, secure direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The gold-medal clash was also a historic opportunity for India. Before the final, the men’s hockey team had never won back-to-back Asian Games gold medals. Hockey India had highlighted that the winner would earn the continental quota for LA28.

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READ THIS: Asian Games 2026: India beat China to win women’s hockey gold, qualify for LA 2028 Olympics

India entered the final after a dramatic 4-3 victory over Pakistan in the semifinal, while Malaysia booked its place in the title clash with a 2-1 win over South Korea.

The victory adds another gold to India's rich Asian Games hockey history. The men's team have now won the title five times, after previous triumphs in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

India seal Olympic ticket

The Asian Games hockey title carries an additional significance as the continental champions receive direct qualification for the 2028 Olympics under the FIH qualification framework. India’s victory therefore guarantees the men's team a place at LA28 without having to go through the FIH Olympic Qualification Tournaments.

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Captain Harmanpreet Singh and the Indian team came into the tournament as defending champions and remained unbeaten through the competition. India had topped Pool A with five wins before progressing through the knockout stage.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: India beats Pakistan by 19 runs, clinches gold in men’s cricket final

The triumph gives Indian hockey another major continental title and extends the team’s run of success at the Asian Games. It also means India will head to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics with qualification secured more than a year ahead of the Games

With the Indian women’s hockey team having already won gold by defeating China 1-0 and secured a direct berth for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, the men’s triumph means both India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams have clinched Asian Games gold and booked their places at LA28.

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Published on: Oct 3, 2026 6:05 PM IST
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