Captain Smit Machchhar hailed as 'Captain courageous': Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Bollywood stars praise pilot

READ THIS: flydubai mid-air incident: PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar; here's what was discussed on call
Shah Rukh Khan praises Captain Smit Machchhar
Shah Rukh Khan took to X to commend Captain Machchhar for putting the safety of passengers ahead of his own during the emergency.
“Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most,” SRK wrote, adding that the pilot’s decision to protect those onboard was a “true display of courage and duty”. He also wished Machchhar a speedy recovery and said the country was proud of him.
The actor’s post came as several Bollywood personalities took to social media to acknowledge the pilot’s actions and send him messages of support.
Ranveer Singh calls him ‘Captain Courageous’
Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh shared a photograph of Captain Machchhar and described him as “Captain Courageous” in a social media tribute. His post was among several messages from Bollywood personalities praising the pilot’s bravery and presence of mind.
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Anil Kapoor recalls Machchhar’s reputation for courage
Anil Kapoor shared a photograph of Machchhar and wrote, "What Smit did in that moment was nothing short of extraordinary. It takes immense courage to stay strong and put others first when you’re facing something so terrifying yourself."
Ravi Kishan hails his ‘indomitable courage’
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan also hails Captain Machchhar, describing him as an embodiment of “unwavering loyalty to duty, indomitable courage, and extraordinary wisdom.” He praised the pilot for continuing to protect passengers despite sustaining serious injuries and wished him a speedy recovery.
Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others join tributes
Earlier, Salman Khan took X post to praise Captain Smit. Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of Machchhar on Instagram Stories with the message “Braveheart! Capt Smit Machchhar.” Sunny Deol also praised the pilot’s courage and presence of mind, while Tamannaah Bhatia highlighted the responsibility of protecting 174 lives even while fighting for his own survival.
R Madhavan, Vijay Deverakonda, Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and several other film personalities have also expressed admiration for Machchhar and wished him a speedy recovery.