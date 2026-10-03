Captain Smit Machchhar hailed as 'Captain courageous': Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Bollywood stars praise pilot

READ THIS: flydubai mid-air incident: PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar; here's what was discussed on call

Shah Rukh Khan praises Captain Smit Machchhar

Shah Rukh Khan took to X to commend Captain Machchhar for putting the safety of passengers ahead of his own during the emergency.

“Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most,” SRK wrote, adding that the pilot’s decision to protect those onboard was a “true display of courage and duty”. He also wished Machchhar a speedy recovery and said the country was proud of him.

Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It’s not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one’s safety on the line… but you did just that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a Captain entails. A true display of courage and duty.… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 3, 2026

The actor’s post came as several Bollywood personalities took to social media to acknowledge the pilot’s actions and send him messages of support.

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Ranveer Singh calls him ‘Captain Courageous’

Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh shared a photograph of Captain Machchhar and described him as “Captain Courageous” in a social media tribute. His post was among several messages from Bollywood personalities praising the pilot’s bravery and presence of mind.

ALSO READ: 'Kamaal kar diya pilot ji...': Salman Khan hails Flydubai hero Captain Smit Machchhar

Anil Kapoor recalls Machchhar’s reputation for courage

Anil Kapoor shared a photograph of Machchhar and wrote, "What Smit did in that moment was nothing short of extraordinary. It takes immense courage to stay strong and put others first when you’re facing something so terrifying yourself."

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When this happened, Jalal told me he knows Smit since flying school and had always known him to be someone he’d want by his side in a difficult situation.



It made me think about how much courage Smit must have had, right from the beginning, for the people around him to recognise… pic.twitter.com/1EHykR1iz2 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 2, 2026

Ravi Kishan hails his ‘indomitable courage’

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan also hails Captain Machchhar, describing him as an embodiment of “unwavering loyalty to duty, indomitable courage, and extraordinary wisdom.” He praised the pilot for continuing to protect passengers despite sustaining serious injuries and wished him a speedy recovery.

कर्तव्य के प्रति अटूट निष्ठा, अदम्य साहस और असाधारण सूझबूझ का नाम हैं Captain Smit Machchhar। 🇮🇳



गंभीर रूप से घायल होने के बावजूद स्वयं की चिंता किए बिना सैकड़ों लोगों के जीवन की रक्षा के लिए जिस साहस, धैर्य और कर्तव्यपरायणता का उन्होंने परिचय दिया, वह न केवल अनुकरणीय है, बल्कि… pic.twitter.com/s1FtT7iEAm — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) October 1, 2026

Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others join tributes

Earlier, Salman Khan took X post to praise Captain Smit. Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of Machchhar on Instagram Stories with the message “Braveheart! Capt Smit Machchhar.” Sunny Deol also praised the pilot’s courage and presence of mind, while Tamannaah Bhatia highlighted the responsibility of protecting 174 lives even while fighting for his own survival.

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R Madhavan, Vijay Deverakonda, Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and several other film personalities have also expressed admiration for Machchhar and wished him a speedy recovery.