Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Captain Smit Machchhar hailed as 'Captain courageous': Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Bollywood stars praise pilot

Captain Smit Machchhar hailed as 'Captain courageous': Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Bollywood stars praise pilot

Machchhar was piloting Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when he was attacked by his co-pilot inside the cockpit

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 3, 2026 5:04 PM IST
Captain Smit Machchhar hailed as 'Captain courageous': Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Bollywood stars praise pilotShah Rukh Khan (L) praises Captain Smit Machchhar (R) for his heroics. (Credit: AFP)

Captain Smit Machchhar’s courage during a mid-air emergency has drawn widespread praise from Bollywood celebrities, with Shah Rukh Khan calling his actions a “true display of courage and duty”.

Machchhar was piloting Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when he was attacked by his co-pilot inside the cockpit. Despite suffering serious injuries, he managed to open the cockpit door, allowing others to intervene and helping avert a potentially catastrophic situation involving 174 people on board.

Advertisement

READ THIS: flydubai mid-air incident: PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar; here's what was discussed on call

Shah Rukh Khan praises Captain Smit Machchhar

Shah Rukh Khan took to X to commend Captain Machchhar for putting the safety of passengers ahead of his own during the emergency.

“Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most,” SRK wrote, adding that the pilot’s decision to protect those onboard was a “true display of courage and duty”. He also wished Machchhar a speedy recovery and said the country was proud of him.

The actor’s post came as several Bollywood personalities took to social media to acknowledge the pilot’s actions and send him messages of support.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh calls him ‘Captain Courageous’

Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh shared a photograph of Captain Machchhar and described him as “Captain Courageous” in a social media tribute. His post was among several messages from Bollywood personalities praising the pilot’s bravery and presence of mind.

ALSO READ: 'Kamaal kar diya pilot ji...': Salman Khan hails Flydubai hero Captain Smit Machchhar

Anil Kapoor recalls Machchhar’s reputation for courage

Anil Kapoor shared a photograph of Machchhar and wrote, "What Smit did in that moment was nothing short of extraordinary. It takes immense courage to stay strong and put others first when you’re facing something so terrifying yourself."

Advertisement

Ravi Kishan hails his ‘indomitable courage’

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan also hails Captain Machchhar, describing him as an embodiment of “unwavering loyalty to duty, indomitable courage, and extraordinary wisdom.” He praised the pilot for continuing to protect passengers despite sustaining serious injuries and wished him a speedy recovery.

Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others join tributes

Earlier, Salman Khan took X post to praise Captain Smit. Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of Machchhar on Instagram Stories with the message “Braveheart! Capt Smit Machchhar.” Sunny Deol also praised the pilot’s courage and presence of mind, while Tamannaah Bhatia highlighted the responsibility of protecting 174 lives even while fighting for his own survival.

Advertisement

R Madhavan, Vijay Deverakonda, Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and several other film personalities have also expressed admiration for Machchhar and wished him a speedy recovery.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 3, 2026 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more