Asian Games 2026: India beats Pakistan by 19 runs, clinches gold in men’s cricket final

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India post 211/6 after explosive batting

India, led by captain Shreyas Iyer, won the toss and opted to bat first. The opening pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma provided a rapid start.

Sooryavanshi scored 15 off 9 balls, hitting two sixes, before being dismissed. Abhishek then took charge, smashing 61 off 28 balls, including three fours and seven sixes, to give India early momentum.

Sanju Samson contributed 2 off 4 balls, while captain Shreyas Iyer made 21 off 24 balls. Ishan Kishan added 20 off 18 deliveries, including three fours.

The biggest acceleration came towards the end of the innings. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off just 22 balls, striking three fours and four sixes. Shivam Dube provided crucial support with 27 off 15 balls, including two fours and two sixes. Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 1.

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India eventually finished at 211/6, setting Pakistan a target of 212 runs for the gold medal.

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Pakistan fall short despite strong chase

Pakistan started their chase with the required intent but could not maintain the scoring rate needed to overhaul India's 211-run total. They eventually finished their 20 overs at 192/6, leaving them 19 runs short of the target.

The result meant India successfully defended their total to secure the men's cricket gold medal.

India's bowlers played an important role in controlling Pakistan during the chase. Washington Sundar was among the key contributors with the ball, while the Indian attack managed to keep Pakistan from completing what would have been a record chase.