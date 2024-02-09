‘Attempts to tarnish my wife’s image’: Ravindra Jadeja on father’s statement against his wife Rivaba

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has responded to his father’s statement’s on his wife Rivaba Jadeja. In an interview to a daily, Anirudhsinh Jadeja said that he wishes he had not got his son married. He accused Rivaba Jadeja of creating a rift within the family.

In response to his father’s interview, Ravindra Jadeja said that it is best to “ignore what’s said in scripted interviews”.

“The things mentioned in the dubious interview to Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments that I deny. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable. I too have a lot to say but it is better that I don’t reveal those things in public,” said Jadeja in a social media post.

Jadeja’s father said that problems in their relationship started when Ravindra and Rivaba got married in April 2016. He also said that there is nothing but hatred between the two families.

"He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn't gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn't become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case," Jadeja’s father said in the interview.

He further said that within three months of the marriage she told him that everything should be transferred in her name. “She didn't want the family and desired an independent life,” said Jadeja’s father, further asking that even if he and Nayaba, Ravindra’s sister, are wrong, will all the 50 members of the family be wrong too. There's no relation with anyone in the family; there's just hate," he said.

Jadeja recently sustained a hamstring injury in the Hyderabad test that he is currently recovering from.

Also read: PM Modi's visit to dressing room after World Cup defeat was 'very motivating': Ravindra Jadeja