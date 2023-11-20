PM Modi's visit to dressing room after World Cup defeat was 'very motivating': Ravindra Jadeja

India's left-handed spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Monday shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting players at Team India's dressing room after the Men in Blue lost the ODI World Cup final against Australia on Sunday. The picture also shows Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill in the background.

Sharing this picture on X formerly Twitter, Jadeja said that Prime Minister Modi's visit to the dressing room on Sunday was "special and very motivating". "We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM Narendra Modi's visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating," Jadeja said in his post on X.

We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi’s visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating. pic.twitter.com/q0la2X5wfU — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 20, 2023

Not only Ravindra Jadeja, India's right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Shami also shared a picture of Modi hugging him and thanked the Prime Minister for coming to the dressing room and lifting the team's spirits. He also promised that the team will bounce back from this setback in a much stronger way.

"Unfortunately, yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM Narendra Modi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!" Shami wrote in his post.

Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back! pic.twitter.com/Aev27mzni5 — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) November 20, 2023

On Sunday, Rohit Sharma-led Team India lost against the Pat Cummins-led Team Australia by 6 wickets in the World Cup final 2023 held at Narendra Modi Stadium. Travis Head was declared the player of the match after his remarkable innings wherein he scored 137 runs off 120 balls.

With this, Australia lifted the World Cup 2023 trophy for the sixth time on Sunday. Prior to this, Australia lifted the trophy in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015.

