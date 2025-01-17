BCCI issues 10-point diktat to end 'star culture': No ad shoots during tour, travelling separately with families

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled a strict 10-point policy to promote "discipline and unity" within the Indian cricket team. The new measures aim to crack down on the team's "star culture" and ensure professional standards during tours and series.

The new policy aims to foster greater "discipline and team cohesion" within the Indian cricket setup. These measures come after India's disastrous tour of Australia and a home whitewash against New Zealand. The board appears to have fully backed the stance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, who sought these changes in a recent review meeting.

Key changes include:

1. Mandatory domestic cricket participation: Players must seek approval from the head coach and selection committee chairman for any exceptions.

2. Restrictions on family/staff presence during tours: Only a 2-week window for families, and limits on personal staff. Separate travel with families is discouraged.

3. Separate travel with families: Players would be expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions. The BCCI said that separate travel arrangements with families are being discouraged to maintain "discipline and team cohesion".

Exceptions, if any, must be pre-approved by Gambhir and Agarkar.

4. Ban on individual commercial endorsements during series: During an ongoing series or tour, players are not allowed to engage in endorsements. This is done to avoid distractions and foster a strong working ethic within the team.

5. Strict baggage limits of 150kg per player for long tours: Players have to adhere to specified baggage limits shared with the team. Excess baggage costs shall be borne by the individual player.

For long duration, players can carry up to 3 suitcases and 2 kit bags (around 150 kg) whereas support staff can carry 2 big and 1 small suitcases (around 80 kg). For short duration tours and home series, players are allowed to carry up to 2 suitcases and 2 kit bags (up to 120 kg) while support staff can carry 2 suitcases (up to 60 kg).

6. Family travel policy: For players who will be absent from the country for more than 45 days, their partners and children (under the age of 18) may join them for one visit per series (format-wise) lasting upto 2 weeks.

The board will cover shared accommodation for the player and their family during the designated visitors' period. All other expenses are to be borne by the player. Family visits must be scheduled as a single visit during dates agreed upon by the Coach, Captain, and GM Operations.

7. Restrictions on personal staff traveling with the team, unless pre-approved by BCCI: Personal staff including personal managers, chefs, assistants, and security personnel, have been restricted on tours unless pre-approved by the cricket body. This has been done to minimise logistical challenges and ensure the focus remains on team operations.

8. Sending bags to the Centre of Excellence: Players must coordinate with team management on equipment sent to the Centre of Excellence. Any additional costs incurred due to separate arrangements have to be borne by the player.

9. Mandatory attendance for full duration of practice sessions: Players are required to attendance scheduled practice sessions in full and travel together to and from the venue.

10. Participation in Official BCCI Engagements: Players will be required to participate in BCCI's official shoots, promotional activities and functions.

The BCCI says non-compliance will invite sanctions, including cuts in retainer fees and bans from the IPL.