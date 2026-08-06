BT EXPLAINER: What Ajinkya Rahane will get from BCCI after his retirement from int'l cricket? Details here

ALSO READ: Will fitness decide India's next Test squad? Hardik, Jadeja, Siraj among players under scanner

Rahane to get BCCI pension

Ajinkya Rahane, who has played more than 80 Test matches for India and is part of the elite group of former Indian Test cricketers, will now receive a monthly pension of ₹70,000 from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Under the board’s pension scheme, the amount was initially ₹50,000 per month, but BCCI increased pensions for former cricketers in 2022, giving long-serving players like Rahane a higher monthly support amount.

Advertisement

BCCI’s pension scheme for former cricketers

The pension is part of BCCI’s long-standing effort to financially support retired Indian cricketers who have made major contributions to the game. Players with an extended international career, especially those with 80 or more Test appearances, fall into a higher pension category under the scheme.

READ MORE: After 16-year legal battle, former IPL chief Lalit Modi to return to India

Rahane’s Finest story

One of the brightest chapters of Rahane’s career came during India’s 2020-21 tour of Australia. After India were bowled out for 36 in the Adelaide Test and several senior players were unavailable, Rahane stepped up as a calm leader.

He guided a depleted Indian side to a stunning Test series victory over Australia, a result widely regarded as one of India’s finest overseas triumphs. His leadership in pressure situations earned him widespread respect within Indian cricket and beyond.

Advertisement

Final India appearance and numbers

Rahane last played for India during the 2023 tour of the West Indies, which also turned out to be the final international series for Cheteshwar Pujara. Over his India career, Rahane scored 5,077 runs in 85 Tests at an average of 38.46, including 12 centuries.

In ODIs, he made 2,962 runs in 90 matches, while in T20Is he scored 375 runs in 20 appearances. Though his international run has ended, Rahane will now be entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 70,000 from the BCCI under its revised scheme for former cricketers.