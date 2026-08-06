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BT EXPLAINER: What Ajinkya Rahane will get from BCCI after his retirement from int'l cricket? Details here

BT EXPLAINER: What Ajinkya Rahane will get from BCCI after his retirement from int'l cricket? Details here

Ajinkya Rahane, who has played more than 80 Test matches for India and is part of the elite group of former Indian Test cricketers, will now receive a monthly pension.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 9:00 AM IST
BT EXPLAINER: What Ajinkya Rahane will get from BCCI after his retirement from int'l cricket? Details here One of the brightest chapters of Rahane’s career came during India’s 2020-21 tour of Australia.

Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished 15-year career with India. The veteran batter, known for his calm temperament and dependable batting, was one of the key figures in an era dominated by superstars such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

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Rahane’s retirement also marks the end of a familiar generation in Indian cricket, with Kohli, Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara having stepped away from international cricket earlier. Together, they shaped India’s rise across formats and became central to the team’s most memorable campaigns.

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Rahane to get BCCI pension

Ajinkya Rahane, who has played more than 80 Test matches for India and is part of the elite group of former Indian Test cricketers, will now receive a monthly pension of ₹70,000 from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Under the board’s pension scheme, the amount was initially ₹50,000 per month, but BCCI increased pensions for former cricketers in 2022, giving long-serving players like Rahane a higher monthly support amount.

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BCCI’s pension scheme for former cricketers

The pension is part of BCCI’s long-standing effort to financially support retired Indian cricketers who have made major contributions to the game. Players with an extended international career, especially those with 80 or more Test appearances, fall into a higher pension category under the scheme.

READ MORE: After 16-year legal battle, former IPL chief Lalit Modi to return to India

Rahane’s Finest story 

One of the brightest chapters of Rahane’s career came during India’s 2020-21 tour of Australia. After India were bowled out for 36 in the Adelaide Test and several senior players were unavailable, Rahane stepped up as a calm leader.

He guided a depleted Indian side to a stunning Test series victory over Australia, a result widely regarded as one of India’s finest overseas triumphs. His leadership in pressure situations earned him widespread respect within Indian cricket and beyond.

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Final India appearance and numbers

Rahane last played for India during the 2023 tour of the West Indies, which also turned out to be the final international series for Cheteshwar Pujara. Over his India career, Rahane scored 5,077 runs in 85 Tests at an average of 38.46, including 12 centuries.

In ODIs, he made 2,962 runs in 90 matches, while in T20Is he scored 375 runs in 20 appearances. Though his international run has ended, Rahane will now be entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 70,000 from the BCCI under its revised scheme for former cricketers.

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Published on: Aug 6, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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