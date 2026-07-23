Will fitness decide India's next Test squad? Hardik, Jadeja, Siraj among players under scanner

The BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru is set for a busy week, with nearly a dozen Indian cricketers expected to report for fitness assessments, conditioning work and evaluations before the next round of domestic and international commitments.

Fitness first

Players such as Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana and Akash Deep are already at the facility, while Washington Sundar and others are expected to join soon, according to a report in the Times of India. The CoE is also preparing for Mohammad Siraj’s arrival, and Ravindra Jadeja could follow, with Test hopefuls asked to undergo checks ahead of next month’s Sri Lanka tour.

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"Hardik has been there training, Reddy is recovering, and Vaun and Harshit are undergoing their rehabilitation. The team management doesn't want to take any chances with regard to its players ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series. Thorough assessments will be carried out, and the selectors will be informed about their status before the team is picked for the two Tests," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the publication.

Targeted players under watch

The targeted players, including Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan and Abhishek Porel, have already completed evaluations, while more players are expected in the coming days before turning out for their zonal teams in the Duleep Trophy. This reflects the BCCI’s push to keep a close eye on workload and readiness across formats, especially with injuries and tight scheduling influencing selection plans.

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"The CoE has a fair idea of the targeted players after the red-ball tournament in Bengaluru; the domestic season starts next month, so even the targeted players need to be evaluated because there won't be much time once the action gets underway," adds the source.

Injury concerns and planning

The report notes that recurring injuries to Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy have not gone down well with the BCCI, highlighting concerns over overuse and fitness management. It also says that, during Rahul Dravid’s tenure as head coach, the BCCI medical team, the CoE and team management built year-long roadmaps for players around major ICC events to ensure they peak at the right time.

What it means

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The current workload at the CoE shows how central the Bengaluru facility has become to India’s cricket planning. With fitness assessments, targeted rehabilitation and selection preparation all happening at once, the BCCI appears to be tightening its control over player readiness before a packed season.