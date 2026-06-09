Six billion fans, 48 teams: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a record-breaking event

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to become the largest sporting event in history, both in terms of audience reach and economic impact. Co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the tournament is expected to redefine the scale of global sport through record participation, unprecedented viewership, massive economic activity, and commercial opportunities that extend far beyond football.

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Biggest World Cup ever

The 2026 edition will be the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, up from 32 in previous tournaments, reflecting FIFA's push to broaden global participation. The expanded competition will include a record 104 matches played across 16 host cities over 39 days, making it the largest World Cup ever staged.

According to Bank of America (BofA) Global Research, the tournament is expected to attract approximately 6.5 million spectators, setting new benchmarks for attendance and fan engagement. Four nations—Curaçao, Cabo Verde, Jordan, and Uzbekistan—are set to make their World Cup debuts, highlighting the increasingly global nature of the competition.

Record-breaking number of fans

The tournament's audience reach is expected to be unprecedented. FIFA estimates that more than six billion people, nearly three-quarters of the world's population, will engage with the event through television broadcasts, streaming platforms, digital channels, and social media.

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That would surpass the reach of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which engaged around five billion people globally. The final between Argentina and France alone attracted an estimated 1.5 billion viewers, making it the most-watched sporting match in history.

BofA analysts believe the 2026 final could account for nearly 7% of global internet traffic on match day, underscoring football's unmatched ability to capture worldwide attention.

$40.9 bn boost

The economic impact of the tournament is expected to be equally impressive. A joint study by FIFA and the World Trade Organization (WTO) estimates that the World Cup could contribute $40.9 billion (about ₹3.90 lakh crore) to global GDP and support more than 824,000 jobs worldwide.

The benefits are expected to be felt across a wide range of sectors, including tourism, hospitality, transportation, retail, food services, entertainment, and real estate. Millions of fans travelling across North America are expected to drive spending on accommodation, dining, local transportation, and leisure activities.

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Advantage US

Among the three host nations, the United States is projected to capture the largest share of the economic gains.

The FIFA-WTO study estimates that the tournament could add approximately $17.2 billion (around ₹1.64 lakh crore) to US GDP, generate $10.2 billion (about ₹97,000 crore) in labor income, and create nearly 185,000 jobs. The influx of international visitors is expected to provide a significant boost to local businesses and regional economies across host cities.

Brands and advertisers

The World Cup's unparalleled global reach has made it one of the most valuable marketing platforms in the world.

Global advertisers are expected to spend around $10.5 billion to connect with audiences during the tournament—nearly double the $5.7 billion spent across the entire 2025-26 NFL season. For multinational brands, the event offers a rare opportunity to engage billions of consumers simultaneously across continents and cultures.

Record revenue

FIFA itself is expected to emerge as one of the biggest winners from the tournament. The governing body projects a record $8.9 billion in revenue from broadcasting rights, sponsorship agreements, ticket sales, licensing deals, and hospitality packages.

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Reflecting the tournament's commercial appeal, FIFA has already sold all of its top-tier sponsorship packages well ahead of kickoff, signaling strong demand from global corporations eager to associate with the event.

Not just a football tournament

Beyond the matches themselves, the 2026 FIFA World Cup represents a convergence of sport, business, technology, and culture on an unprecedented scale. From record-breaking audiences and billions of dollars in economic activity to expanded global participation and booming commercial revenues, the tournament is set to become far more than a sporting competition.

With six billion expected viewers, 48 competing nations, 104 matches, and tens of billions of dollars in economic impact, FIFA World Cup 2026 is poised to redefine what a global sporting event can achieve.