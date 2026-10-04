From IPL wonderkid to TIME100: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, named among world’s rising stars

Sooryavanshi is one of just seven athletes named, alongside American football quarterback Arch Manning, NBA guard Tyrese Maxey, footballers Naomi Girma and Folarin Balogun, tennis player Alexandra Eala and basketball player Olivia Miles.

TIME CEO Jessica Sibley said this year’s honourees are “pushing boundaries, creating new possibilities, and advancing their fields and communities around the world,” underscoring the global scope of the list.

MUST READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 5 brands endorsed by India’s 15-year-old cricket star

From IPL record-breaker to global spotlight

Sooryavanshi’s rise has been rapid since 2024, when he became the youngest player ever signed at an IPL auction after Rajasthan Royals bought him for ₹1.1 crore at age 13. He made his debut the following year and went on to become the youngest player to score a century in men’s T20 cricket, a milestone that cemented his reputation as a generational talent.

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More recently, he eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the youngest male player to represent India, making his international debut against England in July at Manchester.

Brands cashing in on the teen phenomenon

Sooryavanshi’s off-field appeal has surged alongside his on-field records, with at least five major brands now backing the 15-year-old. He fronts Zydus Wellness’ Complan as the new “India ka Complan Boy”, stars in a Google Pay ad promoting safe teen money management, and is a brand ambassador for Red Bull.

He also holds an equipment deal with SS Bats (Sareen Sports) valued at approximately ₹50 lakh per year, which has launched a “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Edition” bat, and was appointed brand ambassador by the Jharkhand Health Department to promote fitness among youth.

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DON'T MISS: How rich is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-yr-old batting sensation who made his debut in IPL 2026?

Sooryavanshi reportedly increased his brand endorsement fees, with reports indicating that his commercial value has crossed the ₹1 crore per deal mark. At present, his net worth is estimated to be in the range of ₹7 to 10 crore, with IPL salary, match fees, domestic cricket, and growing brand endorsement deals contributing the most.

Sooryavanshi’s inclusion places him alongside some of the most talked-about young athletes in the world, signalling that Indian cricket’s next wave of talent is gaining global recognition beyond traditional metrics like runs and wickets.